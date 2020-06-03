R.I. sees 107 new coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 742

PROVIDENCE - The coronavirus has now killed 742 Rhode Island residents after the state Department of Health reported Wednesday that 10 more people have died from the contagious disease.
The state reported 107 new cases, bringing the total number of known infections to 15,219 since the beginning of March.
Wednesday’s data shows the continuing downward trend of new cases, as the positive rate among new tests administered Tuesday was under 4 percent.
Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her daily press conference at 2:30 p.m. This report will be updated.
