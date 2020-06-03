Salisbury to hold a virtual open forum on guidelines for summer

The forum will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. via Zoom and will be moderated by Pierce-Cote/Regan Communications President Brad Schiff. It will be broadcast on Salisbury Community TV, Channel 12 and 18 as well as SCTVMC’s Facebook livestream .

The town of Salisbury plans to hold a virtual community forum Thursday evening to receive input from residents and business owners about how to plan for the summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the town is now trying to plan for the summer months, Harrington said, and Thursday’s forum will help town officials gauge public opinion.

Participants will have three minutes to speak and have been asked to respond to questions about how the town should handle large gatherings, how businesses can operate safely, whether new regulations should be placed on summer rentals and how any new regulations can be enforced.

"Tomorrow evening is not for the town to tell people what we’re going to do. It’s for people to ask questions and to make suggestions as to what they would like to see us do,” he said in an interview. “It’s going to be moderated by an independent person who is just going to open it up to the taxpayers of the town and visitors to take their suggestions as to what they would like to see to make their experience at the beach this summer, safe and pleasant.”

The town on the New Hampshire border is also home to Salisbury Beach State Reservation. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation manages the facility, which includes a popular campground. The reservation’s parking lots are still closed to stop the spread of the virus. Reservations for the campground are due to resume on June 7, according to the state DCR website.