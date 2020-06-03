SJC justices call for social justice following George Floyd killing

In a letter to members of the state judiciary and bar, the seven justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said “events of the last few months have reminded us of what African-Americans know all too well: that too often, by too many, [Black] lives are not treated with the dignity and respect accorded to white lives.”

The state’s highest court called Wednesday for a justice system that treats Black and white people equally, as well as more inclusion in the legal profession amid continued outrage over recent killings of Black Americans by police and the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 crisis on minority communities.

But more is needed, the justices wrote, than expressions of sadness and anger.

“As judges, we must look afresh at what we are doing, or failing to do, to root out any conscious and unconscious bias in our courtrooms; to ensure that the justice provided to African-Americans is the same that is provided to white Americans; to create in our courtrooms, our corner of the world, a place where all are truly equal,” the letter said.

Lawyers have to do their part too, the justices wrote.

“As lawyers, we must also look at what we are doing, or failing to do, to provide legal assistance to those who cannot afford it; to diminish the economic and environmental inequalities arising from race; and to ensure that our law offices not only hire attorneys of color but also truly welcome them into the legal community,” the letter said.

The justices also referenced the nation’s troubled history of racism dating back centuries.

“We must recognize and confront the inequity and injustice that is the legacy of slavery, of Jim Crow, and of the disproportionate incarceration of African-Americans, and challenge the untruths and unfair stereotypes about African-Americans that have been used to justify or rationalize their repression,” the justices wrote. “And we must examine the underlying reasons why African-Americans have suffered disproportionately from the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of the number of deaths and the extent of economic hardship it has caused, and, where possible, address the causes of those disparities.”

The letter follows the killings of several Black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of police officers and civilians, which have prompted protests in Boston and around the country.

“Perhaps most importantly, it is a time for solidarity and fellowship with African-American judges and attorneys, to acknowledge their pain, to hear about the conversations they now have with their children, and to stand together when others may try to divide us," the letter said.

The justices concluded with a quote from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who wrote from a Birmingham jail that injustice "anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

The letter was signed by SJC Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants, as well as Justices Kimberly S. Budd, Elspeth B. Cypher, Frank M. Gaziano, Scott L. Kafker, Barbara A. Lenk and David A. Lowy.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.