The T again shut stations near protest sites, drawing ire of riders

On three of the last four nights, the MBTA has closed subway stations in parts of downtown Boston amid rallies over the killing of George Floyd. Most prominently, nearly every station downtown was closed after Sunday’s massive march wound down and a night marred by violence and looting began. More limited closures have occurred in downtown areas on Tuesday and Wednesday as rallies formed at the State House and on Boston Common.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority again shut down transit stations near the sites of demonstrations against police brutality and racism, drawing anger from some riders and advocates who say the agency is creating a public safety hazard by making it more difficult for protesters to leave the area.

In a statement Wednesday night, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said station closures are based on safety concerns, citing the chaotic scenes that developed downtown on Sunday.

“A disorderly situation in a station poses significant risks to riders, T employees, and critical T assets such as vehicles and signal systems,” Poftak said. “An accident, a deliberate act, or trespassing poses significant risk of an incident — including contact with the third rail, potential to be struck by a moving vehicle, injury to another rider or employee and a risk to our employees and customers in the form of secondary trauma due to the injuries caused and/or witnessed.”

While violence escalated on Sunday night, a small rally outside the State House on Tuesday and a much larger rally on the Common Wednesday were reported as peaceful at the time the T closed nearby stations. Those closures lasted for an hour or less; Poftak did not specifically explain why the T closed them.

The Sunday closure was based on the advice of MBTA Transit Police, which Poftak said had determined “outside activity posed a danger to the safe operation of the station.”

But it was that very deference to police that the Boston advocacy group Transit Matters seized on in a statement earlier on Wednesday, saying the T should not allow police to control transit operations. Closing stations, Transit Matters noted, makes it more difficult for people to leave after a protest.

“Our public transportation system cannot become a tool in the hands of law enforcement officials,” Transit Matters said. “MBTA senior leadership must retain full control over operational decisions at all times and in all circumstances. If a government imposed curfew is in place, the T needs to operate to get people home. If a police-ordered dispersal order is in place, the T needs to function to allow people to disperse.”

Transit Matters director Jarred Johnson noted the MBTA has closed stations for other protests in the past, but typically those closures are announced in advance. The recent closures, he said, have been more abrupt. Moreover, Johnson noted the T regularly deals with large crowds from sports events at night.

“It’s unacceptable for the T to not have a plan for this," Johnson said. "They’re not McDonald’s. They can’t just close.”

Another advocacy group, Livable Streets Alliance, said that rather than closing stations, the T should be running more service during protests to address crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its COVID-19 plan, the MBTA aims to run enough service to keep crowds low as a way to guard against a resurgence of the virus.

On social media, many of Sunday night’s protesters said they had been “trapped” or “stranded” as the T closed stations starting shortly after crowds left the State House to cap off a massive march from Nubian Square.

The T announced that trains would not stop at Park Street or Downtown Crossing at 9:22 p.m., about 18 minutes before Boston Police tweeted that “peaceful” protesters should “vacate and go home." Just three minutes later, the T announced three additional nearby stations would be closed.

Over the course of the night, the total number of closures grew to 11 stations and affected all lines as police and protesters clashed and various buildings were looted. By 11 p.m., much of downtown area was largely without subway service

The T also saw major crowds outside Forest Hills Station that night after a much larger rally at Franklin Park, but did not close it.

Poftak said any closures are communicated through social media and the T Alerts text message and email system. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the T mentioned alternative stations riders could access, but not on Sunday.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.