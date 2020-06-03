‘We need to come together as one,’ says Brockton mayor after violence followed peaceful protests

“This business here is a reflection of hardworking dedicated people trying to make a living, and now they have to be dealing with grave property damage… we’ve been hit so hard with COVID, the loss of life, really difficult times," Sullivan said. "And this doesn’t help the cause for positive systemic change, and it doesn’t help our local businesses.”

On Wednesday morning Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan surveyed the damage at a Dunkin’ store on Montello Street that had been set on fire the night before.

The mayor of Brockton said he was saddened that a night of peaceful protests ended in an outburst of violence and vandalism.

The Dunkin’ store was vandalized Tuesday night after an otherwise peaceful protest and rally at West Middle School.

The violence started around 8:30 p.m., about an hour after the rally ended. People clashed with police outside of the police station, and shortly after 10:30, the group began smashing the windows of the Dunkin’ store and set it on fire as the crowd cheered.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Sullivan urged people in the city of Brockton to be unified.

Brockton Mayor listens to protest attendees

“Our collective resolve is a little broken today, as a result of last night," he said. “I’m a white mayor in the city of Brockton.. I have many friends in the African American Community. I haven’t lived with the fears that they have, I recognize that. But right now as a community, we need to come together as one.”

In a separate interview with NBC10, Sullivan said he was proud of how Brockton police and State Police handled the volatile situation Tuesday night. The National Guard came in to help and a “handful” of arrests were made, he said.

“The night started off wonderful. It was inspiring, unifying. We had a wonderful peace protest rally at West Middle School, about 300 to 400 people were there and it was a shared vision,” Sullivan told NBC10. “Unfortunately a separate group or some folks marched to the police station about a mile and a half away... and then all of a sudden it became violent and really became an aggressive situation because some of those folks started throwing projectiles."

Sullivan said the projectiles included bottles, rocks, and M80 fireworks. One State Police trooper who was hit suffered minor injuries and several Brockton police officers were also injured, he said. Glass was also broken at the district courthouse in downtown Brockton.

“It was just a sad, sad, sad night in the city of Brockton,” Sullivan told NBC10. "I’m a lifelong Brocktonian and that’s not a reflection of what the city of Brockton is all about.”

A court officer was framed by broken glass at the Brockton Trial Court in Brockton. The building was vandalized during Tuesday night's protests. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Jeff Gomes, 26, of Brockton, teaches special needs children. He said he helped organize the peaceful rally during the day and then came out to the nighttime rally that got out of control. He said he was trying to cool things off.

“I heard that people were showing up at the police station, and that was not organized. So I then showed up there to just mediate,” he said.

“You had some people who threw fireworks, water bottles," he said. " A white gentleman threw a can of corn. The police officers and the military police didn’t have to shoot tear gas at us, but at the same time, I understand they’re doing their job.”

Gomes said he was upset that private businesses were damaged, but he didn’t care about the vandalism that was done to the courthouse.

“These businesses in Brockton don’t deserve to be destroyed. I don’t care about what happens at the courthouse," he said. "The courthouse is responsible for putting a lot of people behind bars in an unjust and not appropriate fashion.”

