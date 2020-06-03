Worcester self-described ‘anarchist’ charged with having Molotov cocktail at George Floyd protest

Eovacious was also charged with civil disorder for allegedly trying “to obstruct or interfere with law enforcement officers engaged in responding to the violent demonstration in Worcester” over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black people killed by police, the statement said.

Vincent Eovacious of Worcester was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court with unlawful possession of a firearm — the Molotov cocktail, the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

An 18-year-old man who told police he was an anarchist faces federal charges for allegedly possessing a Molotov cocktail and obstructing police during a protest in Worcester Monday night, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Eovacious is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester on Thursday.

“The right to protest is not the right to hurt police officers and destroy property,” Lelling said in the statement. “According to the complaint, this self-proclaimed anarchist built Molotov cocktails — homemade firebombs — to use during a demonstration honoring George Floyd. We will aggressively prosecute anyone who pursues violence under cover of peaceful protest.”

Worcester police said an officer spotted a man later identified as Eovacious standing on the roof of 848 Main St. about 10 p.m., wearing a trench coat, pacing, and shouting to protesters facing off with police in the street below that they should kill officers, according to documents filed in federal court.

The one-story commercial building is marked “No Trespassing,” according to court documents.

As police watched, Eovacious allegedly reached into a satchel slung over his shoulder and pulled out a bottle that appeared to contain a liquid, court documents say. He allegedly pulled out a white cloth and tried to stuff it into the mouth of the bottle and appeared to be holding a shiny object that looked like a lighter, according to court filings.

Advertisement

Officers shined flashlights at him, and he left the edge of the roof, court documents say. Police then stopped Eovacious near the intersection of Main and May streets and informed him of his legal rights, according to the filings.

Eovacious allegedly told an officer he was “with the anarchist group,” court documents say. In his satchel, police found “three clear glass bottles with a slightly yellow liquid which emanated the smell of gasoline, five white rags, one green lighter, and one silver lighter,” according to court documents.

Eovacious allegedly told police the liquid was gas and that he was “waiting for an opportunity,” according to filings.

“As alleged, the danger posed by Vincent Eovacious in this case was very real. The apparent intent to hurl Molotov cocktails at police officers who are risking their lives to protect the Constitutional rights of protesters and the safety of us all is utterly reprehensible,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in the statement.

Federal officials arrested Eovacious after he was released on bond for state charges that include possession of an incendiary device, the US attorney’s office said. Representatives for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. did not immediately respond to an inquiry about Worcester County charges Wednesday evening.

Eovacious faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine on the civil disorder charge, Lelling’s office said. For the Molotov cocktail, Eovacious could receive a sentence of up to 10 years, as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, his office said.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.