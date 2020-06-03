Ferguson elects first Black mayor as new protests roil US

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson voters have elected Ella Jones as the city's first black mayor as protests over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of black communities roil the nation.

Jones, a city council member who also will be first woman to lead the St. Louis suburb, beat fellow council member Heather Robinett in the non-partisan election for a three-year term that starts later this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Incumbent James Knowles III could not run again due to term limits.

Protests following the 2014 fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown thrust Ferguson into the national spotlight. They also helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement formed in the wake of the death of black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida two years earlier and the acquittal of the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot him.