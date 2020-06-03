Latest UMass estimate puts coronavirus death toll in state at over 8,000 in four weeks

The UMass estimate, issued Tuesday, comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

As of Tuesday, the state’s current death tally for confirmed cases is 6,944. Adding in probable cases, which the Department of Public Health began doing this week, boosts the tally to 7,085 deaths. Scores of people are still dying in Massachusetts every day from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

A University of Massachusetts model estimates that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state will reach 8,032 by June 27, underlining the grim reality that, even as the economy gradually reopens, the battle against the virus is not yet over.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Last week, the model estimated there would be 7,930 deaths tallied by June 20.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts Massachusetts will see 9,003 deaths by Aug. 4.

The tragic estimates may, in the end, turn out to be low. Experts are concerned that the pandemic may see a possible resurgence as states reopen. A study from Imperial College London painted a dire picture of the state possibly seeing hundreds of deaths a day in the summer.

Experts have also raised concerns about possible spread of the virus in the large crowds that in recent days have protested the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

Experts have also also raised the possibility the official death tally in the state may actually be an undercount since virus deaths may have gone unnoticed by officials early on.

The latest UMass ensemble model also predicts the United States as a whole will see a cumulative total of 127,230 deaths in four weeks.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss