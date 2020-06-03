Seven takeaways from ‘The virus’s tale,’ an inside look at the spread of coronavirus in Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ vaunted public health system delayed by a full week after evidence emerged the virus was spreading in two regions -- Boston as well as western Massachusetts -- before taking strong emergency actions. The delay from March 3 to March 10 may have increased the death toll from the pandemic significantly, based on research by Columbia University.

There was evidence that the coronavirus was spreading from person to person in Berkshire County by March 3, but state epidemiologists repeatedly declined to test the first suspected victim. Delays in recognizing that “community spread” had begun in Massachusetts allowed the coronavirus outbreak to spread unchecked for days.

By March 6, major institutions in Massachusetts were taking drastic steps in response to the pandemic: Massachusetts General Hospital began the extraordinary transfer of power to a special emergency management team. Harvard University’s president firmed up plans to shut down campus and move all instruction online. On the same day, Governor Charlie Baker left the state with his family for a ski vacation in Utah.

Gov. Baker, beset by calls about the mounting health crisis at home, cut short his vacation and returned to Beacon Hill on March 10, declaring a state of emergency and creating a COVID-19 command center. From there, Baker faced the biggest challenge of his career, fighting to make up lost ground even as two members of his leadership team contracted the virus.

Baker Administration officials were perhaps most shocked by reports in April that dozens of elderly veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home had died from COVID-19. “Oh my god,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders when she heard the news. She immediately placed the home’s superintendent on administrative leave, though he insists he did nothing wrong.

The San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Boston are quite comparable, and both saw their first COVID-19 cases around the same time. But, as a percentage of overall population, Boston has suffered nearly 20 times as many COVID fatalities as San Francisco, while Massachusetts has lost 10 times more people than California. Public health officials attribute those stark differences at least in part to Massachusetts and Boston taking longer to ramp up social distancing and other measures to combat the virus.

Some of the hardest hit communities, such as Chelsea and Brockton, are home to low income people who could not afford to stop working even if they felt sick. Brockton cab driver Jean Remy, for example, continued driving even when he had COVID-19 symptoms. He died on April 5, three days after picking up his last fare.