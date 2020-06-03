Across all fronts, China is playing for keeps

The gathering had been scheduled for March but was delayed by COVID-19 , which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

It’s no small irony that Chinese leaders used the annual National People’s Congress last week to rubber-stamp a proposal giving Beijing tighter control of Hong Kong following a wave of anti-government protests.

The common denominator between the spread of a virus that subsequently crippled the world and a law aimed at stifling future political dissent is the singular control that President Xi Jinping of China and his team demand in order to preserve their leadership.

Understanding this reality — control at any cost, without regard for outside opinion or consequences — is important for the US government and American people as they assign blame for a world-altering pandemic and consider future political and economic decisions related to China.

Advertisement

These include President Trump’s decision to cut off funding for the World Health Organization over its alleged fealty to China, and to level economic penalties against China for concealing the spread of the coronavirus and moving to sharply curb promised freedoms in Hong Kong.

The Trump administration must also decide what to do if Beijing exerts similar control over Taiwan, an island off mainland China the government considers a breakaway province.

In addition, the Trump administration and, perhaps to a greater extent, US business leaders are reevaluating manufacturing and supply lines after COVID-19 shut down critical plants in China. Chinese leaders then exerted control over important exports such as personal protective equipment needed by the world medical community.

Any effort to return such manufacturing to US shores will surely trigger retaliation by Xi. His country buys US debt and puts strict controls on American companies and media outlets operating in China. It also speaks through a Foreign Ministry that’s already turned the tables by accusing the US military of introducing COVID-19 to China.

Advertisement

Americans must understand that, as Chinese leaders showed in Wuhan, Hong Kong, or with the People’s Congress 2,878-to-1 vote, they play for keeps whenever their authority is challenged.

That’s expected internally with an authoritarian regime, but this same bullying behavior externally can have profound consequences for the world.

I tasted Xi’s crushing leadership style during the four years I served as a senior communications aide to Secretary of State John Kerry.

Across world travels taking us to 91 countries and all seven continents, we visited Beijing seven times and hosted Chinese delegations in Washington, New York, and Boston.

Xi and his team were instrumental partners in reaching two landmark global deals, the Paris climate change and Iran nuclear agreements.

Yet regardless of venue or purpose, we had a consistent experience.

Our Chinese counterparts demanded strict adherence to a schedule or agenda — unless they needed an accommodation. They tried in myriad ways to control media coverage of their actions, whether limiting questions to their leaders or skipping news conferences altogether.

And even when confronted with evidence of malign activity — such as photos showing them turning rock outcroppings in the South China Sea into military bases — they denied reality. When that was no longer tenable, they tried to justify it based on some American or world precedent.

In the case of the coronavirus, there’s ample evidence China’s leaders, or those fearing a backlash from them, stifled early warning about the threat of COVID-19. They summoned a doctor who sounded an early alarm and forced him to write a statement criticizing himself. He later died of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Xi says China’s early efforts bought time for the United States and other countries to prepare for the pandemic. Trump made his own well-documented missteps, but there can be no disputing the global cost of the virus that emanated from Xi’s China: tens of thousands of lives lost, economies shuttered and completely transformed upon reopening, fears of an impending second wave of illness.

Scientists say earlier warnings and full disclosure could have reduced these effects.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has been operating semi-autonomously since Britain returned control to China in 1997. Protests erupted last year after the territory’s Beijing-backed government proposed changes to its extradition law so anyone could be sent to the mainland for trial.

That proposal was tabled after protesters complained the true intent was to intimidate or banish opponents.

The new security proposal allows for drafting a law that would prevent "secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference.” Critics say it would violate the “one country, two systems” arrangement Beijing promised the British it would uphold for at least 50 years.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo branded the vote a “disastrous decision,” and Trump announced Friday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would consider future restrictions on Chinese companies listed on US financial markets.

Advertisement

Even before he spoke, the Chinese Foreign Ministry made clear Beijing would do what’s necessary to maintain its authority.

“If someone is bent on harming China’s interests, China will take all necessary measures to hit back,” its top spokesman said.

Glen Johnson is a former Globe political reporter. He served as US deputy assistant secretary of state for strategic communications from 2013 to 2017 and is author of “Window Seat on the World.”