Home of the Week: A mid-century modern JP ranch redesigned for working couples

Year built: 1955

Square feet: 2,423

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $10,323 (2020; does not include residential exemption)

It seems a misguided choice to start the tour of a house in Jamaica Plain’s Moss Hill in the two-car garage, but if you live in JP — and more important if you are thinking of moving to JP — off-street parking is a thing.

And for this mid-century modern ranch, gutted and rebuilt by the current owners and architect Anne Barrett of 30E Design, the garage is more than a place to shelter metal. It’s part of the defining theme: a respite for a working couple. The owners, a surgeon and his husband, have a toddler son.

The yearlong project even included upgrading the sidewalk in front of the house: The owners used river rock. They also installed concrete stairs and low-maintenance, environmentally friendly front yard landscaping. Stainless-steel railings with LED lighting offer safe passage home.

The mahogany front door is 5-feet wide, but its heft, some 500 pounds, swings with the lightest of touches.

Stepping inside, the view is of a pristine space with white walls, a ceiling higher than one would expect in a 1950s ranch, and a closet behind pocket doors, which are found throughout the home. The flooring is Missouri oak finished with a water-soluble polymer with a matte finish. The same flooring is used in most of the house, part of the I-just-got-home-and-am-too-tired-for-housework design. A robotic vacuum hidden underneath the kitchen sink can be dispatched to clean the hard surface.

Straight ahead is the most private section of the house, the space holding the master suite, the third bedroom, and an office. The latter is a sought-after feature, particularly in this pandemic. It features custom cabinetry, shelving with lighting, and a 15-foot-long floating desk that easily accommodates two people even under social distancing rules. The desktop is covered with a Belgian veneer sealed against water. It seamlessly butts up against the anodized-aluminum frame of the 9-foot-wide window, which overlooks the front yard greenery.

Hidden inside a cavity just above the window is an app-controlled shade, a feature found throughout the home. In fact, the LED lighting, temperature, nearly every appliance, and the showers can be controlled by an app, thanks to Lutron switches, Nest thermostats, and a controller from Bang & Olufsen.

The master suite and the third bedroom share a common entry behind a pocket door. The master has a wall given over to a window 12 feet long by 5 feet high that looks out to the side yard, the trunk of a large tree, and the 12-foot-high arborvitae that run along the property line. The floor-to-ceiling closet takes up nearly another wall, and a tray ceiling adds another visual element to the space.

Through-body porcelain tile, including some that mimics barn wood, lines the walls, floor, and some of the ceiling. The shower is behind a clear-glass door and features six heads (including a 20-inch rain-shower one) along with a heated and lighted shaving mirror. The double floating vanity is topped with a white acrylic sink, is clad in a Belgian veneer, and has multicolored undermount lighting. The lighted medicine cabinet mirror slides up, and the towel rack is heated.

The adjoining third bedroom — the owners call it a nursery, but it could serve as a pajama room — has a wide window, and a closet with IKEA shelving that takes up nearly an entire wall. A door leads to a short hallway and the foyer.

A 5-foot-wide pocket door clad in a Belgian veneer separates this private section of the house from — and deadens the noise coming from — the main living space.

A 35-foot engineered beam allowed the creation of an expansive open space encompassing the dining and living areas and the kitchen. Immediately on the right is the home’s second full bath. It features a deep tub with glass folding doors and a white tile surround, as well as a single floating vanity topped with an acrylic sink and clad in a Belgian veneer.

To the left of the entrance is a dining area positioned next to wide windows, a wall of cabinetry that reaches nearly to the ceiling, and a halo light. The cabinetry offers drawers, a Dekton counter with a suede leather finish, and a wine rack with moveable pins that can accommodate up to 120 bottles.

Heading deeper into the open layout, with its 16-foot vaulted ceiling, leads to the kitchen, which is on the same side as the dining area. A long island with seating for four and a Dekton counter defines the space, which includes two stacked ovens, a stove with a chrome flattop grill, and a stainless-steel oven vent. The cabinets are covered with Belgian veneer, and the other countertops are white quartz.

To the right is a living area with three major draws: a 5-foot-wide gas fireplace, an accordian-glass wall to the patio and fenced-in backyard, and a wet bar with side lighting. The TV, which sits above the fireplace, is flanked by tall speakers. Because of blown-in insulation, the fireplace can heat the entire room, the owners said.

The pocket door to the second bedroom is off the living room. The space gets plenty of natural light from two sets of windows, but there are thin LED lights above the built-in bedside shelves. The closet has sliding doors and is mirrored. The en-suite bath boasts walls of porcelain tile, a frameless-glass shower with a rain-shower head, a white floating vanity, a heated towel rack, and a window.

All of the finished living spaces have Fry Reglet drywall-reveal baseboards and recessed lighting. The laundry is in the unfinished basement, which is plumbed for a fourth bathroom.

Stephen Lussier of Arborview Realty in Jamaica Plain is the listing agent.

