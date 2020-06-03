Boston College names Pat Kraft of Temple new athletic director

“I am truly honored to be selected to serve Boston College as the steward of such a great intercollegiate athletics department,” said Kraft. “The core values of Boston College are in alignment with how I live my life and how I approach my job, creating world-class experiences for student-athletes with the utmost of integrity, character, faith and love.

Kraft replaces Martin Jarmond, who left after three seasons to take the same position at UCLA last month .

Boston College has found its new athletic director, agreeing to a deal with Temple AD Pat Kraft, the school announced Wednesday.

"We will compete for championships, we will continue to graduate young men and women who will go on to change the world, and we will represent BC with pride.”

Advertisement

Kraft spent the last five years as Temple’s AD. In 2016, he was on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 list for his work at Temple. He has been credited with transforming Temple’s athletic program through new coaching hires, investments in facilities, and a focus on student-athlete welfare and improved classroom performance.

Temple sports accomplishments during his tenure included a 2016 AAC football championship, five straight bowl appearances for the first time in school history, a 2015-16 men’s basketball AAC regular-season championship, and the first NCAA Tournament appearance for women’s basketball in five years.

In 2018, Kraft was one of three finalists for the AD position at Maryland before the school went with Damon Evans.

Before joining Temple, Kraft served two years (2011-13) as executive senior associate athletic director at Loyola University Chicago. He was also a member of the senior staff at his alma mater, Indiana University, serving as senior assistant director from 2009-11.

Kraft played football at Indiana and holds three degrees from the university. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports marketing/management (2000), a master’s degree in athletic administration (2005), and a doctorate in sports management (2008).

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.