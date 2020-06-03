Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 1, 2004 World Series

The Red Sox having to play the Cardinals after vanquishing the Yankees is like the 1980 US hockey team still having to beat Finland after the miracle against the Soviet Union.

MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Flames-Bruins, Nov. 4, 1993

Cam Neely collected 17 hat tricks as a Bruin. This is No. 12.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rockies-Red Sox, Game 3, 2007 World Series

Dustin Pedroia and Jacoby Ellsbury combine for seven hits. Not bad for a couple of rookies.

NESN, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.