LA Galaxy to meet with Serbian winger after wife’s social media posts

The LA Galaxy will meet with new Serbian winger Aleksandar Katai on Thursday to discuss a series of alarming social media posts by his wife. Tea Katai made the since-deleted posts on her Instagram story this week, the Galaxy confirmed Wednesday night in a statement that called the posts “racist and violent.” The team says its meeting with Katai will “determine next steps.” Tea Katai’s posts included a profane call, written in Serbian, to “kill” protesters. Another called protesters “disgusting cattle,” also in Serbian. The 29-year-old Katai joined the Galaxy in December after spending his first two MLS seasons with Chicago … Japan’s soccer federation announced a new professional women’s league that will begin play next year. Called the WE League, for women’s empowerment, the new organization will initially consist of six to 10 teams and will kick off in the fall of 2021. The league’s round-robin format will include home and away games between each of the teams … Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFA’s executive committee will decide the new location for the August final – with that country also set to stage the quarterfinals and semifinals, the person said … Turkish league leader Trabzonspor was banned for one season of European soccer competitions for breaking financial monitoring rules. UEFA said the club missed targets in its latest accounts required by a previous agreement to avoid sanctions under Financial Fair Play rules. The rules monitor income and spending on player transfers and wages by clubs that qualify for the Champions League and Europa League … A global activist group urged Asia’s soccer body to mandate respecting human rights into bidding for and organizing the 2027 Asian Cup. Expected bidders include India, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia ahead of a June 30 deadline set by the Asian Football Confederation to enter the contest. The Sport & Rights Alliance said it asked the AFC to apply the same rights standards FIFA set for the 2026 World Cup that the United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host.

Chris Archer won’t pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, and his time with the club may be over. The 31-year-old righthander had surgery Tuesday in St. Louis to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule. Pirates director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Archer reported discomfort in the neck/shoulder area on his right side in March shortly before spring training was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Archer remained on a throwing program when he went home but symptoms continued to linger.

Advertisement

Colleges

Schools get C+ for diversity

A diversity report for racial and gender hiring across college sports found overall improvement yet still reported grades lagging behind the professional ranks. The report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall C-plus score, a B for racial hiring and a C-plus for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions including leadership at the NCAA headquarters, conference commissioners and head coaches based on data from the 2018-19 season … Star basketball guard Bo Hodges decided to transfer from East Tennessee State to Butler next season. Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan made the announcement though the 6-foot-5-inch guard won’t be able to play next season because of the NCAA transfer rules. Last season, Hodges led the Buccaneers to a 30-4 mark and the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. Hodges started 33 games and earned all-conference honors while averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. He finished among the conference’s top 15 in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, field goal percentage and blocks …College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, died at age 85 … Former NBA player Mike Miller is leaving Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s staff after two seasons, saying he needs to spend more time with his family. Miller quickly joined Hardaway’s staff after Memphis hired Hardaway in March 2018.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Lineman Square re-signs with Chargers

Defensive lineman Damion Square re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Square will be going into his eighth season in the league and seventh with the Chargers. He has appeared in every game the past three seasons, including 15 starts. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound nose tackle had a career-high 56 tackles last season, including 11 against Chicago on Oct. 27 … Jacco Verhaeren is standing down as head coach of Australia’s swim team, leaving Rohan Taylor to guide the Olympic squad in Tokyo next year. Verhaeren was contracted until after the 2020 Olympics but when the Tokyo Games were postponed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, he made the decision to return to the Netherlands with his family … A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci reached the finish line at a safe enough distance from others that would have made his namesake proud. Fauci, a 2-year-old colt, finished a distant second to a horse named Prisoner and was well ahead of third-place Indoctrinate in his much-anticipated debut at Belmont Park. In a sport known for topical names, Fauci is the first of a series of horses inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and the latest tribute to the respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Advertisement





Advertisement



