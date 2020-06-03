MIAA/MSAA pledges diversity, equity, and inclusion to membership

On behalf of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association, executive director Bill Gaine pledged to membership Wednesday that the MIAA and MSAA stand together, united in the condemnation of the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, while condemning any unlawful violence, lauding families of the victims, the peaceful protesters, and religious leaders for “calling on us to confront 401 years of systematic racism”, and the courage of the free press for the courage to “bring us the truth.”

To that end, the associations are committed to addressing these issues, utilizing structures already in place with the joint MIAA/MSAA Diversity Equity Inclusion Committee (DEIC), whose mission is, “To foster diversity among member schools, athletic administrators, coaches and student-athletes by promoting inclusiveness, awareness, and acceptance. The focus is to celebrate all differences by creating an association that is welcoming and engaging for all.”