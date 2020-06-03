MLB rejects players’ proposal for a 114-game season

Since the union is expected to react in a fashion which can politely be termed as negative, Wednesday’s development is one large step backward in talks that had been proceeding forward with baby steps to date as the sides tried to maintain their economic interests in the face of a pandemic and racial unrest sweeping across the country.

MLB rejected the players’ pitch of playing a 114-game schedule and will focus its efforts on implementing a regular season as short as 50 games, according to multiple reports.

The negotiations are by no means finished but talks between MLB owners and players about starting up the 2020 season skidded off the road on Wednesday.

The sides are more or less on the same page when it comes to health and safety protocols required for players to feel assured about their health, including agreement on a new regional setup that will minimize traveling.

There is still time for talks to get back on track, but both sides agree that the clock is ticking more swiftly than ever if a late June or early July start to games can happen.

The move by the owners Wednesday stems from their unwillingness to accept bearing all of the losses they would incur from playing games without ticket-buying fans as well as the players’ unwillingness to accept pay cuts less than 100 percent of their prorated salaries.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the owners are not going to send a counterproposal to the players but will instead begin investigating ways to implement a season that would fall between 50 games and up to the 82 games the owners initially presented to the players.

At the heart of the matter about length of season is the pay rate for each game.

The way MLB sees it, the only way it can shoulder all the losses it is willing to bear alone and meet that 100 percent prorated salary threshold of the players would be for them to play an approximately 50-game season.

In a 50-game season, which represents roughly 30 percent of a normal regular season, Player X, who has a 2020 salary of, say, $10 million, would make $3 million if he were to receive 100 percent of his annual salary.

The players’ proposal of 114 games marks roughly 70 percent of a normal season, meaning that same Player X would make $7 million.

Initially, MLB presented players with an 82-game proposal, roughly half a season, but only if the players accepted a 60 percent discount on their already prorated salaries.

In that scenario, Player X would receive 60 percent of $5 million, or $3 million — the same amount the player would make in an approximately 50 game season.

