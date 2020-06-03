NBA to present plan for return: 22 teams in Orlando beginning in late July

In addition to the 16 teams currently in playoff spots — eight in each conference — six teams that are still in playoff contention will be invited.

The plan would bring 22 of the NBA’s 30 teams to Orlando, Fla., to resume the season at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, each team will play eight more regular-season games to determine playoff seeding starting around July 31 before the postseason begins.

The NBA Board of Governors is expected to ratify a plan to return the league to play in a call Thursday, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN, if, by the end of the eight regular-season games, the ninth seed is more than four games behind the eighth seed, the eighth seed qualifies for the playoffs. A play-in tournament will be held if it is fewer than four games.

Here’s a rundown of which teams will be invited, per ESPN.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee Bucks (53-12)

2. Toronto Raptors (46-18)

3. Boston Celtics (43-21)

4. Miami Heat (41-24)

5. Indiana Pacers (39-26)

6. Philadelphia 76ers (39-26)

7. Brooklyn Nets (30-34)

8. Orlando Magic (30-35)

9. Washington Wizards (24-40)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Los Angeles Lakers (49-14)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (44-20)

3. Denver Nuggets (43-22)

4. Utah Jazz (41-23)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

6. Houston Rockets (40-24)

7. Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

9. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37)

10. New Orleans Pelicans (28-36)

11. Sacramento Kings (28-36)

12. San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

13. Phoenix Suns (26-39)

There are still some elements of the restart plan that could be changed, and other matters are still being negotiated — such as how much of a percentage of their contracts that players will lose because some regular-season games will be canceled.

The NBA suspended its season March 11 “until further notice” after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus. That came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

