A Shot for Life Challenge rosters announced for Aug. 1 shootout in Hanover

The highly-competitive basketball competition, which crowns the best boys’ and girls’ shooters in the state, will benefit the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mike Slonina has lined up another group of talented players for the eighth annual A Shot for Life Challenge, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Starland Sportsplex in Hanover.

Jay Dieterle from the Rivers School won the 2019 A Shot for Life Challenge in the boys' field.

If due to the health guidelines the competition is unable to be held in August, ASFL has prepared several backup formats, which have been shared with the players. Three recently-graduated seniors, all ASFL returnees, are awaiting the status of their summer sessions in college to see if they will be able to compete.

“Our motto this year is, ‘it takes what it takes’" said Slonina, the founder and CEO of A Shot for Life, Inc.

"2020 has been anything but predictable. Our organization, our community, and our players are prepared to do whatever it takes in order to keep our mission progressing forward . . . Many players on this roster expressed their desire to be a part of our organization long before we reached out in the selection process and I’m confident we have a group that will do a great job . . . We put a lot of consideration into each spot and I’m proud to put our jersey on every one of these players.”

All of the participants involved in the A Shot For Life Challenge have committed to spend a significant amount of time and energy to raise money for brain cancer research.

Rivers School grad Jay Dieterle, a 6-foot-3 guard from Franklin who is headed to Tufts, returns as the defending boys’ champion. Wellesley’s Blake Guiffre was the 2019 girls’ champion.

The 2020 boys’ roster includes Globe All-Scholastic selections Anthony Morales (Beaver CD); Will Dorion (Needham); Jack Poirier (Scituate); Bryant Ciccio (Attleboro); James McGowan (Westwood); and Ben Rice (Whitman-Hanson). The girls’ All-Scholastic picks include: Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham); Lauren Beach (Medway); Brenna McDonald (Natick); Maiya Bergdorf (St. Mary’s); Kiara McIntyre (Needham); Megan Olbrys (Norwood), and Olivia Quinn (Franklin).

To donate to the A Shot For Life Challenge please follow this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2020-a-shot-for-life-challenge

Boys’ roster:

1. Jay Dieterle (Rivers)

2. Anthony Morales (Beaver)

3. Will Batchelder (Governor’s Academy)

4. Aaron Cooley (Beaver)

5. Will Dorion (Needham)

6. Felix Kloman (Pingree)

7. Jack Poirier (Scituate)

8. Bryant Ciccio (Attleboro)

9. James McGowan (Westwood)

10. Sam Stevens (Williston Northampton)

11. Robbie Stankard (Phillips Exeter)

12. Matt Price (Kimball Union Academy)

13. Mac Annus (Belmont)

14. Ben Rice (Whitman-Hanson)

15. Jarron Flynn (Kimball Union Academy)

16. George Smith (Brooks)

Girls’ roster:

1. Kayla Madden (Ashland)

2. Maria Ollivierre (Beaver)

3. Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham)

4. Sam Sousa (Rivers)

5. Grace Bennis (Hingham)

6. Olivia Quinn (Franklin)

7. Lauren Beach (Medway)

8. Brenna McDonald (Natick)

9. Maiya Bergdorf (St. Mary’s)

10. Kiara McIntyre (Needham)

11. Emma Simmons (Carver)

12. Rachel McMenemy (Groton)

13. Nariah Scott (Tabor)

14. Kenzie Matulonis (Bridgewater-Raynham)

15. Megan Olbrys (Norwood)

16. Jen Martin (Bradford Christian Academy)

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com