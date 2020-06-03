Tough sledding home for Iditarod winner Thomas Waerner

The flight, on a plane that has not been used for regular commercial travel since the 1970s, was not without incident. “We started at 3 a.m. in Fairbanks, went 40 minutes, and we had problems with an engine,” Waerner said. “We had to turn around and go back.”

His unconventional ride was a 1960s-era DC-6B airplane that happened to be bound for an aviation museum in Norway. It was an improvised solution after numerous commercial and cargo flights from Alaska were canceled and Waerner found he could not get his 16 dogs home. Flying back without them was not an option, he said.

Thomas Waerner of Norway, the Iditarod sled dog race winner who was trapped in Alaska for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, made it home Wednesday after a 20-hour flight.

A few hours of work by mechanics, and the plane was ready to try again. The cabin was unpressurized.

“The old engines make a lot of noise,” Waerner said. “It was really loud. And it was pretty cold in the plane.”

Nothing much bothered the dogs though.

“As soon as you put them in the box, they fall asleep,” he said.

The plane could not make the 3,800 miles uninterrupted, so a stop was made after 4½ hours in Yellowknife, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Although it slowed Waerner’s return, it was a good opportunity for the dogs to get out and exercise.

About 30 people who had heard of his odyssey turned up at the Yellowknife airport.

“That was really fun,” Waerner said. “They helped us walk the dogs.”

After a 16-hour second leg to Sola, Norway, and a nine-hour drive, Waerner made it home at 6 a.m. local time Wednesday. Despite the early hour, some friends and acquaintances were waiting in the road with flags to celebrate his win and return.

Virus Setback in Japanese League

Just two days into its preseason, Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan has suffered a setback. A game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Saitama Seibu Lions was canceled Wednesday because two Giants players tested positive for coronavirus.

Shortstop Hayato Sakamoto, the team captain and most valuable player of the Central League, and catcher Takuzo Oshiro tested positive. The team said the players were surprised by the results and had not shown symptoms of COVID-19. They will leave the team for quarantine.

Formula One to Restart With Less Travel

The worldwide Formula One racing circuit,which was supposed to begin in March, has yet to start, and a dozen races have been canceled or postponed.

The series now has a plan to get in some races without so much world traveling: double up at some tracks.

An eight-race schedule, announced this week, will begin July 5 with two races a week apart in Spielberg, Austria. Britain will also get two races in Silverstone, England. Single races in Hungary, Spain, Belgium and Italy will round out the schedule for now.

Formula One races are traditionally named after the nation in which they are held, but with the unusual back-to-back races at a single track, a new nomenclature was needed. So the Austrian Grand Prix will be followed by the Styrian Grand Prix, named for the Austrian state. For the second race in England, the name chosen was the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, perhaps puzzling in that the British Grand Prix is 90 years old. (It has been a part of the F1 series for 70 years.)

For logistical and health reasons, the decision was made to hold all the races in Europe. That leaves out, at least for now, planned races in Australia, Asia, the Middle East and North and South America.



