Author Jessica Treadway confronts cancer and family secrets

David Wilson for The Boston Globe

A few years ago, a friend asked Jessica Treadway for a favor: to move her trash and recycling bins to the curb for her while she was out of town. “It was about six months after I had been diagnosed with and treated for cancer. So mortality was on my mind,” said Treadway, who teaches at Emerson College. “The fiction writer in me was asking: How can I complicate this simple moment and turn it into a story? I think of the novel as a kind of alchemy of the two experiences, one very ordinary and the other very dramatic, projected on this fictional character.”

The result is Treadway’s latest novel, “The Gretchen Question,” published this month. The book’s title, which comes from Faust, refers to “the question you most don’t want to be asked, because if you answer truthfully you’ll give away more of yourself than you want to reveal,” Treadway said. In the novel, a woman named Roberta struggles with both her own mortality and the secrets she’s kept during her life.