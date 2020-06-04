Bibliophiles: Elizabeth Acevedo talks about YA, sci-fi, and romance

Elizabeth Acevedo won the 2018 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature with her debut novel, “ The Poet X ." The New York City native originally set her sights on being a rapper, which led her to slam poetry. The National Slam Poetry champion then turned to writing poetry and finally to fiction. Acevedo’s new book, “ Clap When You Land ,” is a novel in verse that follows two teenage sisters who learn of each other’s existence only after their father dies. The writer lives in Washington, D.C., where she is at work on her first adult novel.

BOOKS: What are you reading currently?

ACEVEDO: The short story collection “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. I don’t usually read sci-fi so I’m amazed by how he can drop you into an entirely new universe. During this pandemic my attention span kind of sucks so it’s easier for me to read short stories as opposed to an entire novel. I’m also in awe of the short story. I don’t know how you can do so much with so little, which is an odd thing for a poet to say.





BOOKS: What were you reading before the pandemic?

ACEVEDO: I was about to dive into the young adult novel “Deathless Divide” by Justina Ireland. This is the sequel to her “Dread Nation,” which is an alternative history set after the Civil War, when black girls are used to fight off Confederate zombies. This is also sci-fi. I’m going to sound like I’m into sci-fi. Maybe I am.





BOOKS: How would you have characterized yourself as a reader before the pandemic?

ACEVEDO: I read widely. I love romance novels by contemporary writers, such as Courtney Milan’s “The Countess Conspiracy” or Alyssa Cole’s “A Duke by Default.” I read a lot of poetry and young adult fiction. I’m always highly interested in new voices of color such as Angie Cruz, who wrote the novel “Dominicana,” or Claribel A. Ortega, who wrote the middle grade novel “The Ghost Squad.”

BOOKS: Who are the poets you read the most?

ACEVEDO: Lucille Clifton is my favorite poet. Her collection “Good Woman” feels timely though it was written 30 years ago. Safia Elhillo, a Sudanese poet who wrote “The January Children,” and Danez Smith are also favorites. Smith’s second collection, “Don’t Call Us Dead,” was a National Book Award finalist. It contemplated the different things that ravage the Black community. I can’t wait to read their new collection, “Homie.” It’s all about friendship.





BOOKS: When did you start reading romance?

ACEVEDO: When I was 12 or 13. I remember sneaking off to the little romance section in the library, and then hiding the books so my mom wouldn’t see the half-naked people on the cover.





BOOKS: Were you an avid reader as a kid?

ACEVEDO: I was voracious. I had my own shelf with all my Baby-Sitters Club books and Little House books. Even then I was aware there were no brown people in those books.





BOOKS: What are some of your reading habits?

ACEVEDO: I don’t have a stop button when I read. If I start reading in the morning I could lose a whole day. So I read from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, I might let myself lie around and read for 12 hours. It’s such a relief but I have found that harder to do during the pandemic. I think it’s because I’m laying around the house anyway. I have too much energy in my body.

BOOKS: Do you read nonfiction?

ACEVEDO: Nonfiction is my kryptonite. I usually do it on audio book. I recently listened to “Never Caught” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar, which chronicles how President George Washington pursued one of his runaway slaves. My husband adores nonfiction and thinks fiction has too many characters. So we created a two-person book club. Our next book is his pick, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism,” by Robin DiAngelo. The one after is mine, Jamel Brinkley’s story collection “A Lucky Man.”





BOOKS: As a reader what have you missed the most during the pandemic?

ACEVEDO: I haven’t typically gone to a lot of readings. Now I miss people talking about literature. I would like to attend more readings and join a book club. I live in D.C., where there are so many great places to attend programs. I’ll even read the book in advance.

