HomeFront: ‘Often extremely funny, sometimes crude, sometimes sad’

FILM: Next week’s highest-profile release is “The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” and directed by Judd Apatow (who co-wrote with Davidson and Dave Sirus). “I made this movie to make people happy,” Apatow tells Globe writer and editor Mark Feeney, who describes the film as “very much an Apatow comedy: often extremely funny, sometimes crude, sometimes sad, predictably unpredictable in how those elements combine.”

Writer-director Menelek Lumumba’s “1 Angry Black Man” is a spin on “12 Angry Men,” set in a college Black literature class and available to stream “at the best worst possible time,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a three-star review. The film “takes sides but gently (for the most part), and they’re not always the ones you expect,” he says, and “over the course of its 90-plus minutes, the roar of unrest becomes deafening.”

Into what would normally be summer blockbuster season comes “Shirley,” starring Elisabeth Moss as writer Shirley Jackson and Michael Stuhlbarg as her husband, Stanley Hyman. Based on a novel but clearly rooted in reality, it’s “not a little like ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ with a literary George and Martha tormenting each other for fun,” Burr writes in a three-star review.

Yes, Abel Ferrara is still around (he’s only 68), and the auteur best known for “Bad Lieutenant” reunites with Willem Dafoe for “Tommaso,” which Burr calls “a turgid, if elegantly depraved tour of an aging director’s late-life crisis.” Dafoe “continues a remarkable late-career run” in a film Burr deems “a vanity picture one step removed”; it garners two stars.

TV: This cupboard is never bare, but series premieres are hard to find at this time of the year. Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert revisits some of his recent favorites as well as a handful of new releases and returning series. I’ll take a flyer on “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” just because it stars Amanda Peet, who stole the show in a “Law & Order” rerun I stumbled upon recently. From 1995!

CLASSICAL MUSIC: New York Philharmonic clarinetist Anthony McGill originated the #taketwoknees hashtag flying around social media, sinking to the floor after performing a haunting interpretation of “America the Beautiful” and sparking thoughtful reactions and responses from around the world. “We should all be on our knees right now trying to stop this nonsense,” McGill tells Zoë Madonna, who covers classical and pop music for the Globe.

Dell M. Hamilton, Marlon Forrester, and Anthony Young have been making work for years on police violence and social justice. Terrence Jennings/Marlon Forrester/Anthony Young

FINE ART: “It’s an incredibly surreal moment,” Dell M. Hamilton says of the past week’s nationwide protests. Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid checks in with Hamilton, Marlon Forrester, and Anthony Young, local artists whose work has long addressed issues of racial and social justice. Says Young, “I believe if you keep faith, change can happen, but I think it only happens with great resistance.”

Globe art critic Murray Whyte heads to the outskirts of Portsmouth, N.H., in the footsteps of painter Kay WalkingStick, who is Cherokee. The octogenarian artist created “Wabanaki Waters,” named for the tribe whose territory this once was, just this year. “A patterning of Indigenous peoples’ basket motifs, braided in paint, reclaims the shore for its rightful owners,” Whyte writes.

ARTSALIVE: The Globe’s ArtsAlive initiative curates exclusive content from local cultural institutions to brighten your day with creative videos while performance and exhibition spaces are shuttered. This week’s highlights include a look at the work of the Native American (Kiowa) artist T.C. Cannon at the Peabody Essex Museum, accompanied by singer-songwriter Samantha Crain, who is Choctaw.

THEATER: With this year’s Tony Awards ceremony postponed indefinitely, fans have to look elsewhere for spectacle and showmanship. Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg trawls the Internet and returns with performances from shows as old as “Grease” and “Company” and as recent as “American Utopia” and “Six,” plus some drama-related content if that’s how you roll.

Author Elizabeth Acevedo. Denzel Golatt

BOOKS: Award-winning YA novelist and poet Elizabeth Acevedo is stuck at home, but her new novel in verse, “Clap When You Land,” is out in the world. She showers recommendations on Globe correspondent Amy Sutherland and cops to liking bodice-rippers: “I remember sneaking off to the little romance section in the library, and then hiding the books so my mom wouldn’t see the half-naked people on the cover.”

Science journalist Sonia Shah had the foresight to write a book titled “Pandemic” back in 2016, which is a good argument for checking out her latest, “The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move.” “As scary as it is to some, the mass migration of people, animals, and plants is not only underway,” writes Globe reviewer Joshunda Sanders, “but it is necessary for their — and our — survival.”

In case you missed it, “Circe” author Madeline Miller is working on a new novel and promoting the paperback edition of her blockbuster from her home outside Philadelphia. While caring for her young children, “I’ve basically put my writing schedule on hold, but even if I’m not writing the story still turns in my mind,” the Boston native tells Sutherland.

