Local bestsellers for the week ending May 31

2. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Viking

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

5. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

6. Big Summer Jennifer Weiner Atria

7. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

8. Camino Winds John Grisham Doubleday

9. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

10. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

3. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

5. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

6. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking Bill Buford Knopf

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Doubleday

9. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art James Nestor Riverhead Books

10. Educated Tara Westover Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

5. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Conversations with Friends Sally Rooney Hogarth

8. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

9. The Plague Albert Camus Vintage

10. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. The Great Influenza John M. Barry Penguin

3. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

5. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

6. So you Want to Talk about Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

7. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

8. When Things Fall Apart Pema Chodron Shambhala

9. The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life David Brooks Random House

10. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 31. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.