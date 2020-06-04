They reveal as well as conceal: looking at masks as cultural artifact

“Mask” is one of those tricky words that are both verb and noun. As a verb, it always means some version of concealment: to show and not tell — or tell, but falsely. As a noun, mask gets more complicated. Depending on the situation, it can menace, entice, liberate, disconcert, protect, or some combination thereof. Whatever purpose a wearer uses it for, a mask becomes the face he or she chooses to present to the world.

Masks, in terms of everyday life, are unusual. Or had been. They used to occupy a marginal zone — familiar enough, but only in specific, set-apart situations: Halloween, operating rooms, bank robberies. Look more closely at culture, though — pull away the mask — and they turn up more often than you might expect, and that can say some interesting things about who we are and how we feel.

Advertisement

Understood in terms of facial geography, masks come in three types: those that cover the mouth and nose, those that cover the area around the eyes, and those that cover the entire face. The second and third are more common in art, since they more effectively carry out the action we usually associate with masks (or used to): concealing identity. For crooks and superheroes and illicit lovers, those masks are ideal. Part of the oddness of the covering worn by the title character in “The Phantom of the Opera” is that the mask he wears can’t make up its mind whether it belongs to category one or two.

To conceal is also to protect: an identity, feelings, the interior self. The German poet Heine spoke of Maskenfreiheit, the freedom afforded by masks. The whole point of a mask — emotionally as well as medically — is to provide a barrier between exterior and interior. The message is as simple as the consequences can be complex: “Here, look at what I’m showing you so that you neglect to look at who I might actually be.”

Advertisement

Things get that much more complex when there’s a third party involved: when the equation includes artist as well as subject (mask wearer) and audience (mask beholder). One of the greatest and most troubling bodies of work in 19th-century art belongs to James Ensor, whose proto-Expressionist canvases mocking human duplicity made him known as “the painter of masks.”

James Ensor, "The Intrigue," 1890. Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Antwerp. Heritage Images/Getty Images

Concealing identity can mean not revealing an actual identity or it can mean taking on a false one. We call the latter acting. That’s why the most important masks in Western culture — certainly, those with the most enduring history — are the masks of comedy and tragedy. In the recently released “Trip to Greece,” Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon have fun posing with them during a photo shoot. Most masks are as disposable as those silly, all-over ones Tom Cruise and company use in the “Mission: Impossible” movies. Not those two.

The masks of comedy and tragedy cover the entire face, with a special emphasis on the cast of mouth. That’s what determines which is comedy, which tragedy. So they’re category three masks that nod to category one. It’s category two masks, those that cover the area around the eyes, that are most common.

Steve Coogan (left) and Rob Brydon in "The Trip to Greece." IFC Films





Such masks can have festive, even playful associations. Think of masked balls, masquerades, Mardi Gras and Carnival, the title figures in Picasso’s “Three Musicians,” or even Zorro. Like the mark of Zorro, the mask of Zorro is zippy and slightly antic. That capacity for play may be one reason such masks are more common. Conversely, there’s nothing happy or playful about masks that cover the lower half of the face — the kind we’re currently most aware of. It’s not just their association with medicine and health, which dates to the late 19th century. It has to do with how we perceive ourselves — and others.

Advertisement

We speak of eyes as the mirror of the soul. This is nonsense. Eyes are utterly inexpressive. They can be inexpressibly beautiful (Elizabeth Taylor’s, Paul Newman’s, Fiona Apple’s). But what matters is the muscles around them. They do all that blinking, winking, narrowing, widening — not the eyes themselves — and the muscles, unlike their handiwork, are not visible.

As primarily visual creatures, we naturally privilege the eye. If we were birds we’d privilege wings. Really, though, isn’t it the mouth that matters? Mouths are not just how we eat, how we drink, how we speak, how we sing, how we kiss, how we laugh, how we breathe when most in need of air (noses are a whole different story — mouth masks cover them, too, of course). Facially, mouths are also how we most unmistakably express ourselves: smiling, frowning, gaping, being tight-lipped.

Mouths are more expressive than eyes, even if we like to tell ourselves otherwise. The eyes may be who we are. The mouth is how we are. (The eyes and mouth together are what we are.) Samuel Beckett’s short dramatic monologue “Not I” (1972) may be the ne plus ultra of the mouth’s special status: All onstage is dark but for an actress’s mouth, illuminated by a small spotlight, as she speaks Beckett’s words.

Advertisement

Concealing the mouth is even more disorienting than concealing the eyes. In fact, concealing the eyes can be … attractive. Think of the sexiness and glamour of sunglasses. There’s a reason shades, not masks, are Anna Wintour’s favorite fashion accessory. Even before COVID-19, no one ever thought of mouth coverings as sexy. The difference between a mask that covers the mouth and a gag isn’t all that great. Is there a more terrifying title than that of Harlan Ellison’s Hugo Award-winning sci-fi story, “I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream” (1967)?

Tom Hardy, as Bane, in "The Dark Knight Rises." Ron Phillips/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Batman’s chief nemesis, the Joker, has an exaggerated clown mouth. The scariest Batman opponent is Bane, his mouth covered with what looks like exoskeleton. Tom Hardy’s Bane, in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) actually manages to take over Gotham City. Let the Joker top that. The Joker’s a gag (the other kind) gone very, very wrong: a burlesque of a regular person. Bane is regular in no way whatsoever, something underscored by how the concealment of his mouth makes him appear unhuman as well as inhuman.

Such irregularity extends to superheroes as well as villains. Spider-man’s mask has exaggerated eyes and no mouth, underscoring his otherness. It’s a double otherness, since he also lacks an arachnid’s distinct mouth parts. The smooth sameness where an orifice should be is unnatural across taxonomic classes. Visually, Spidey’s a variant on the classic image of the space alien, with oversized eyes and diminished mouth: a creature able to perceive but not interact.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: a mask with big eyes and minus a mouth. KRT

Masks for hockey goalies fall into category three. If you were trying to stop an NHL slapshot you’d want your entire face covered, too. To maximize protection, they have a set of small holes for ventilation. These in no way to resemble a mouth. If anything, they mock the idea. That mockery has been put to murderously effective use by the goalie-mask-wearing Jason, in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

Attendees dressed as Jason from "Friday the 13th" pose during New York Comic Con last October. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Masks that cover the lower half of the face have a long association with criminality. Wearing them can even indicate higher professional status. “We ain’t burglars,” says Tom Sawyer, in “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” “That ain’t no sort of style. We are highwaymen. We stop stages and carriages on the road, with masks on. . . .”

In westerns, the highwayman becomes the outlaw. There’s that classic moment when the bad guys reverse their neckerchiefs and put them over mouth and nose. It’s not wearing a black hat that designates villainy. What sensible law-abiding cowboy would ever wear a white hat (think of the cleaning bills)? No, it’s covering the lower half of the face that carries the burden of culpability. It’s true that the most famous character in a western to wear a mask is a hero rather than a villain, the Lone Ranger. But the mask he wears doesn’t cover his mouth.

A marshal, a rancher, an honest cowhand has nothing to hide. It’s the outlaw who covers up, as telling an indicator of moral status as a sheriff’s badge. One way to tell that “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) was a new kind of western is that its outlaw heroes never wear a mask. Or maybe it’s just because Newman and Robert Redford are so good looking. Why conceal a major selling point?

Paul Newman (left), as Butch Cassidy, and Robert Redford as the Sundance Kid in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." The Film Society of Lincoln Center/20th Century Fox/The Kobal Collection

It’s unsettling to encounter a face without a mask when you expect a person to be wearing one. In 1948, Life magazine published a photo essay by W. Eugene Smith called “Country Doctor.” It’s so well known that even if you don’t recognize Smith’s name, you may still be familiar with its most famous image. A careworn man carries a medical bag under a threatening sky. He’s the doctor, Ernest Ceriani. Not as well known is another view of him, standing slumped in a kitchen. It must be a hospital kitchen, because Ceriani’s dressed in surgical gown and cap. From the exhausted look on his face, the operation is over. We can see his expression because his mask is off.

What’s so striking about this image, especially at this time, is the incongruity of seeing the mask off when he’s also wearing gown and cap. Three months ago, the sight of people walking down the sidewalk wearing one would have seemed shocking. For many, the sight of someone not wearing one now seems even more so. Choosing not to do so can have many reasons: comfort, protest, heedlessness, vanity (a kind of misplaced heedfulness). With Ceriani, we know why the mask is off. He’s no longer in the operating room. The job is done. It’s time to move on. His mask, if not ours, has returned to a state of unusualness.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.