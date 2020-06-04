Virtual author readings for June 7-13

Jonathan E. Jacobs (“ Secret Rhino Society ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith .

Megha Majumdar (“A Burning”) is in conversation with Sue Monk Kidd (“The Book of Longings”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Ainissa Ramirez (“The Alchemy of Us”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Porochista Khakpour (“Brown Album”) is in conversation with V. V. Ganeshananthan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

TUESDAY

Guy P. Raffa (“Dante’s Bones: How A Poet Invented Italy”) is in conversation with Matthew Pearl (“The Last Bookaneer”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Adania Shibli (“Minor Detail”) is in conversation with Madeleine Thien (“Do Not Say We Have Nothing”) at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Ace Atkins (“The Revelators”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (“What Makes a Marriage Last”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Lisa Braxton (“The Talking Drum”) is in conversation with Hallie Ephron (“Careful What You Wish For”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Kenneth R. Rosen (“Bulletproof Vest”), Matthew Battles (“Tree”), and Steve Mentz (“Ocean”) discuss their books, part of Bloomsburg’s Object Lessons series, at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Anne Raeff (“Only the River”) is in conversation with Michelle Hoover (“Bottomland”) at 7 pm. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Walter Johnson (“The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States”) is in conversation with activist De Nichols at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... William McKeever (“Emperors of the Deep”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Lauren Ho (“Last Tang Standing”) is in conversation with Mary Pauline Lowry (“The Roxy Letters”) at 8 p.m. at Belmont Books.

FRIDAY

Adam Goodman (“The Deportation Machine”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Drag queen Ramona Mirage hosts a Drag Queen Storytime at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

