What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

Classical

#TAKETWOKNEES As protests surged this week, Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, took to social media with his own statement — a harrowing account of “America the Beautiful” — and a call for his fellow musicians to #TakeTwoKnees in silence. Many have responded, with their moving videos viewable at www.facebook.com/hashtag/taketwoknees

WIGMORE HALL The essential London concert hall, in collaboration with BBC Radio 3, has launched a new concert series featuring some of the field’s leading lights in live streaming recitals every weekday in June. It’s meant as a lunchtime series in the UK, which means the performances will start at 8 a.m. daily on this side of the pond. That may be an unconventional time for catching cellist Steven Isserlis’s Fauré (June 8), pianist Paul Lewis’s Schumann (June 10), or violinist Alina Ibragimova playing Beethoven with fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout (June 16) — but really, what is conventional these days? www.wigmore-hall.org.uk

SARAH CAHILL This independent-minded pianist performs works from her project entitled “The Future Is Female,” which she defines as “a communal feminist immersive listening experience featuring more than 60 compositions by women around the globe.” To be livestreamed from San Francisco by Old First Concerts. June 5, 11 p.m. oldfirstconcerts.org

MET OPERA The Met continues its free nightly streams with Thomas Adès leading his own opera “The Exterminating Angel” (June 5), an “Otello” from 2015 with soprano Sonya Yoncheva, and a performance of Massenet’s “Thais” from 2008, with soprano Renée Fleming (June 7). metopera.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING The Public Theater’s critically lauded, all-Black 2019 production of Shakespeare’s comedy, featuring Danielle Brooks (“Orange is the New Black’’) and Grantham Coleman as verbal sparring partners (and eventual lovers) Beatrice and Benedick, along with Margaret Odette as Hero and Jeremie Harris as Claudio. Directed by Kenny Leon. Through June 7 at www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf.

PETER PAN LIVE! Allison Williams played the title role in this television adaptation, broadcast on NBC in 2014, with a cast that also included Taylor Louderman as Wendy Darling, Christopher Walken as Captain Hook, Kelli O’Hara as Mrs. Darling, and Christian Borle as Mr. Darling and Smee. Starting Friday, June 5, at 2 p.m., “Peter Pan Live!’’ will be available for streaming for 48 hours on the YouTube channel of The Shows Must Go On! and on the Playbill website.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Directed by Robert Kelley, with a book, music, and lyrics by Paul Gordon (who wrote the wonderful songs for the stage musical “Daddy Long Legs’’), this adaptation of the Jane Austen novel was filmed at Palo Alto, Calif.’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. It is available to rent for $4.99 at www.streamingmusicals.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

BANDALOOP In 2017, this intrepid vertical performance troupe from Oakland, Calif., came to Wellesley College for a weeklong residency. The public highlight was a filmed performance of the company’s daredevil artists spinning and soaring down and across the outside walls of the school’s newly renovated arts building, Pendleton West. The last piece, danced to a Piazzolla tango played live, is especially visceral and mind-blowing in its shifts of perspective, as two duets simultaneously unfurl on two sides of the building’s corner. www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKpo6V7JdDQ&feature=youtu.be

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

IN CONVERSATION WITH HOWARDENA PINDELL The Rose Museum’s 2019 exhibition of this legendary Black artist’s work was one of the year’s highlights for me, so it’s a gift that she’ll be speaking online Friday about her lifelong activism against racism in this urgent moment of national unrest. Pindell’s is the long view, so invaluable; as the first-ever Black member of the Museum of Modern Art’s curatorial staff from 1967 to 1979, she’s seen the racial divide from both sides. Her wisdom has never been more needed. June 5, noon-1 p.m. Register for this Zoom webinar via www.brandeis.edu/rose.

MURRAY WHYTE

GHOST CITY — AVENUE S Much of the art we’ve been turning to online didn’t originate there. Jody Yellen’s “Ghost City” did. Yellen designed it in 1998, when net art took off, before the glamour and illusions of virtual and augmented reality. It’s a clicker’s bonanza through linked pages of animations and meditations. “Avenue S,” its COVID-era update, is full of sparse, wandering figures, roulette-wheel mandalas, and ruminations on the ramifications of the pandemic. www.bostoncyberarts.org

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

COMICS RISING: LIVE STREAM 2.0 The first edition of this showcase, with the comics and audience interacting on Zoom, was a blast. Reece Cotton and Lady Vain host the second iteration featuring stand-up from Marvin Wells, Joanna Briley, Paul Landwehr, Duane Denny, and Zenobia Del Mar, plus some pre-recorded content and an after-party. June 6, 8 p.m. $5 general admission, $7 with after-party access. www.comicsrising.com/tickets

THE COMEDY STUDIO: VIRTUALLY THE SAME The Studio brings some regulars and alumni together for a special livestreaming show, including a Q&A with Eugene Mirman in which the audience can participate through Zoom. With Brendon Small (creator of Adult Swim’s “Metalocalypse”), Myq Kaplan, Dan Crohn, Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Sean Rosa, and Jay Whittaker. June 6, 8 p.m. $10. Live on Zoom and www.thecomedystudio.com

TODD BARRY: THE VIRTUAL CROWD WORK TOUR Barry has such a knack for creating material from talking to his audience that he made it the focus of his 2014 special “Todd Barry: The Crowd Work Tour” (currently on Amazon). For this show, he’ll interact with his audience through their various Internet devices. June 8, 8 p.m. $15-$20. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

SUMMER READING KICKOFF CONCERT WITH 123 ANDRÉS Getting ready to crack open some books for summer reading? Join the Boston Public Library in its virtual celebration for summer readers. Latin Grammy-winning musical duo 123 Andrés will lead sing- and dance-along songs in Spanish and English for viewers at home to get up and move to. June 8, 10 a.m., Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

MULTIVERSE CONCERT SERIES: UNFOLDING LIFE The Museum of Science will hold a virtual extravaganza combining science and music. Attendees will explore life science through lectures and musical performances connecting to the museum’s programs and exhibitions. June 9, 7:30 p.m., free. eventbrite.com

INSPIRATION FOR AMERICAN ARTISTS/BLACK HISTORIES, BLACK FUTURES Even though the Museum of Fine Arts remains closed to visitors, students can connect with educators from the institution through this webinar to learn about the museum’s teen-curated exhibition “Black Histories, Black Futures.” The event is recommended for children in grades three through eight. June 10, 10:10 a.m., free. mfa.org

GRACE GRIFFIN

