Biz groups team up to seek help with COVID-19 liability issues

They face resistance from union groups and other worker advocates who argue that granting liability protections to businesses would come at the expense of employees who are putting themselves at risk of getting sick with the potentially fatal coronavirus.

The employer groups sent a letter last week to the Massachusetts congressional delegation, urging members to adopt a “liability safe harbor” during the pandemic for companies that follow the government’s safety guidelines. The groups also distributed the letter on Thursday to members of the state Legislature.

Eight prominent business associations have teamed up to ask federal and state lawmakers for protection from liability risks during the COVID-19 pandemic, an issue that is coming to the fore as more employers reopen.

However, Jim Rooney, the chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, said the employer groups aren’t turning a deaf ear to those concerns. Instead, they’re simply looking for basic temporary protections as the economy lurches into uncharted territory, particularly for struggling small businesses that could be “one lawsuit away from closing their doors forever.”

The issue is already the subject of heated debate in Washington as negotiators hammer out a sequel to the CARES Act recovery bill passed in March. Democrats in the House want to provide significant amounts of aid to states and cities that are bleeding money, while the Republican leadership in the Senate is fighting for some liability protection for employers.

It’s also playing out here in the state: On Friday, the Legislature’s labor and workforce committee will hear a bill aimed at protecting workers at essential businesses by creating a legal presumption that if they get sick with COVID-19, they caught it at their workplace.

The business groups say they only want to protect responsible companies that meet or exceed government safety guidelines, and still allow legal actions to be brought against negligent employers.

“It’s not intended to protect those bad actors who would act irresponsibly or put people at risk,” Rooney said. “When I talk to the members of the Chamber and the CEOs and ask about their priorities, their number one is the safety of their employees.”

An increasing number of white-collar employers plan to keep people working from home all summer. But as they reopen, businesses face a raft of liability concerns. There’s the obvious one: the potential exposure to the coronavirus in a workplace. But there are also questions of medical record privacy and age discrimination, as well enforcement of safety procedures such as wearing masks and whether independent contractors should have access to a company’s personal protective equipment.

The letter’s signatories include the Greater Boston Chamber, Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, as well as four industry-specific groups: MassBio, the Massachusetts High Technology Council, NAIOP Massachusetts and the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

Tamara Small at NAIOP, the real estate trade group, said building owners she knows are doing everything they can to deep clean and protect tenants and visitors. A “safe harbor,” she said, would protect those well-intentioned landlords from frivolous suits.

Jon Hurst, head of the retailers group, said there’s precedent for the state Legislature acting on this issue: He cites a bill that was signed into law in April that gave legal protections to healthcare workers and employers treating COVID-19 patients.

Hurst said merchants that follow all the rules could be at risk if a lawyer decides to sue on behalf of a customer or employee, even though it could be tough to prove where someone caught COVID-19. “How do you prove that it didn’t happen on your watch?” Hurst said. “This isn’t your normal slip-and-fall type of situation.”

Unions, however, already sound like they are gearing up for a fight. Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, said providing companies a safe harbor during the pandemic seems “somewhat like an end-around.”

Many workers, Tolman said, are facing a terrifying choice: risk infection by returning to the workplace, or risk losing their paycheck by refusing to go: “Any limit on legal liability for businesses as they reopen is a dangerous precedent.”

Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, said workers compensation insurance should cover most employees who are sickened by COVID-19 while on the job. But she is already hearing reports of employers denying workers comp claims from health care workers, grocery workers, bus drivers and others. It’s one reason why her group supports the bill that provides a legal presumption that infected “essential” workers caught the disease at the workplace. That measure will be debated Friday in a virtual public hearing at the State House.

“To say there should be some reduced liability for businesses, it’s really a joke, honestly,” added Darlene Lombos, executive secretary-treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council. “We should be thinking about increasing regulations and enforcement.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.