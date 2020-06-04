Task force: Reopening plans don’t offer enough help for people disproportionately affected by crisis

The task force ― which has the support of more than 100 community organizations — including the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition and Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity ― said avoiding structural racism must be at the forefront of reopening plans.

The Task Force on Coronavirus & Equity, which convened in March, has listed four conditions it wants met before Baker announces Phase 2 of the restart, something he is expected to do Monday.

A task force formed by the Massachusetts Public Health Association is calling on Governor Charlie Baker to make sure that low-wage workers, minority populations, and other people disproportionately affected by the coronavirus are adequately protected before the state moves into the next phase of its economic reopening.

“The risks of reopening will not be borne equally by all people, and reopening without adequate protections is a policy decision about the value of Black and Latinx lives,” it said in a statement.

The group is cochaired by Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health and Cheryl Bartlett, CEO of the Greater New Bedford Community Health Center and former commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Among the conditions the task force wants met before Phase 2 goes forward is a drop in COVID-19 infection rates for minorities, including Black, Latinx, and disabled people. Overall state trends may “mask inequities among populations already experiencing disproportionate risk and marginalization,” it said.

The task force also is asking for more support for small businesses ― such as grants and loans — and enforceable protections for workers to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.

“While education and warnings may be preferable for minor issues, when workers and the public are in danger of exposure [they] must have the authority to move more quickly and decisively than current guidelines allow for,” the task force said.

The group also criticized the state for lacking enough COVID-19 testing capacity to safely allow more people to return to work. Baker has said he wants the state to offer 45,000 tests per day by the end of July, but in May the average daily number was under 10,000.

“The Administration must demonstrate that we are at minimum meeting weekly benchmarks on the path toward this goal, which would mean 32,000 tests per day by June 8,” the task force said. “The current level of testing leaves us in the dark about the true number of infections.”

In addition, the group called on the governor to create a Recovery Advisory Board that includes representation from essential workers, Black and Latinx communities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, and older adults. Black and Latinx activists staged a protest outside of the Massachusetts State House on May 25, asking for a greater say in the state’s plans to restart the economy.

