Dropkick Murphys raised $700,000 in May livestream concert

Dropkick Murphys and special guest Bruce Springsteen pooled more than $700,000 of donations from a May 29 livestream concert at Fenway Park. The funds will be divided between the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.
“Streaming Outta Fenway” attracted 9 million viewers, many of whom donated, during its initial virtual launch. Pega, a Cambridge software company that sponsored the event, also contributed a $51,000 donation and a $100,000 matching pledge.
Those who missed the two-hour performance the first time around can watch the archived version on the band’s YouTube channel.
Last week’s event was full of fun and flair. It began with a behind-the-scenes tour of the empty stadium, where lead singer Ken Casey and band later jammed. Before the live concert, Dropkick Murphys also debuted the video for a new single, “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding” from the band’s upcoming album. Members then positioned themselves around the infield to play “Double Play” with Springsteen (who joined the band remotely), cover Johnny Thunders’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory,” and more.
Advertisement
Celebrities including Kevin Bacon, actor Mike O’Malley, and Jack O’Callaghan of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team chimed in with video messages supporting the charity campaign.
Now Dropkick Murphys is preparing for the release of a new album and a 2021 worldwide tour.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com or on Twitter at @ditikohli_.