Dropkick Murphys raised $700,000 in May livestream concert

Dropkick Murphys and special guest Bruce Springsteen pooled more than $700,000 of donations from a May 29 livestream concert at Fenway Park. The funds will be divided between the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

“Streaming Outta Fenway” attracted 9 million viewers, many of whom donated, during its initial virtual launch. Pega, a Cambridge software company that sponsored the event, also contributed a $51,000 donation and a $100,000 matching pledge.

Those who missed the two-hour performance the first time around can watch the archived version on the band’s YouTube channel.