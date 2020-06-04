Here’s what you need to help make your summer road trip go smoothly

Time to clean out your garage and get your road trip and outdoor gear in order. Upgrade equipment now so you will have time to test it out in your backyard before setting off on your adventures. If you’re taking a road trip, whether local or farther afield, it’s best to be prepared, be as self-sufficient as possible, and make sure your gear is in tip-top shape. Here are a few handy items to help make your journey go smoothly.

Minimize stops and be more self-contained when you bring a sturdy anti-funk cooler that can hold a few days’ worth of food, such as the Titan Deep Freeze 55-Quart Ice Chest. Road trippers (and lazy campers) rejoice: This roto-molded cooler has Microban, which helps prevent the buildup of bacteria (and therefore pungent odors) and makes the cooler a lot easier to clean, even after you leave soggy sandwiches and stinky cheese trapped inside for too long.

Toss in ice bags, pack the cooler with your favorite highway and byway treats, and know that your Titan will keep its contents chilled for up to eight days — sure, there are a few variables, but if you keep its lid closed and aren’t baking it in the sun, it should maintain its cooling properties. (It works great as a backyard accessory for social distancing get togethers, too.) The Titan has a handy wire basket attached inside to help keep dry foods separate, easy-grip T-handle closures, a built-in fish ruler on top, and, thankfully, certification that this food-storage unit can resist bears. In your backyard or on the road, this cooler works great as a seat, too. Its only downside: No wheels (and it weighs 35 pounds empty). The Titan, made by Arctic Zone, comes in 20-quart ($150) and 55-quart sizes ($245). www.arcticzone.com

The Quechua 2 Second tent.

A tent with lightning-fast setup

Drive time: hours upon hours. Tent setup time: 2 seconds. That’s how long Decathlon says it takes to pitch its Quechua 2 Second tent, and we don’t dispute that for seasoned users. It took us about 30 seconds the first time we pitched the Quechua 2 Second 3-Person tent because we feared a violent unfolding — turned out it was gracefully smooth — and we got faster each time after that.

This innovative tent has built-in bendable poles and folds up into a relatively flat and circular bundle with straps and buckles holding it in place. To set it up, remove the tent from its stow pouch, unlatch four buckles, and guide the tent as it unfolds and springs into shape. Then stake down this freestanding tent, if needed, and crawl inside. It’s perfect for when you arrive somewhere late and don’t want to fuss with a more elaborate shelter.

The tent has one main door and three zippered windows for ventilation. It comes in two different versions (made with different fabrics). The Fresh & Black series tents have two layers of patented white polyester material that reflects light (keeping it cooler inside) and a blackout polyester interior that blocks light (keeping it dark enough so the morning sun won’t make you stir). The three-person tent offers just under 41 square feet of space and a max height of 40.9 inches, and weighs about 9.3 pounds (it also comes in a two-person version that gives you about 27 square feet of floor space and 38.6 inches of maximum height). Best of all, it’s affordable: $149. www.decathlon.com.

The Zeus portable charger.

Essential kits for your car

Eliminate the need to ask someone to start your car’s dead battery by carrying a kit that lets you jump start it yourself. The Zeus portable charger, made by Uncharted Supply Co., has enough power (20,000 mAh) to jump start vehicles ranging up to an 8-liter diesel truck. It also has a built-in flashlight that can run for days (if The Zeus is fully charged), can charge your smartphone or other small devices up to 10 times on a single charge (it comes with two USB ports), and can even power an air compressor (perfect for inflating your paddleboards and other summer toys). Just turn it on, hook the cables up to your car’s battery, look for the green light, and start your car. The kit comes with short jumper cables, a wall plug, a 12-volt charger (so you can recharge it as you drive), and a micro USB cord. It weighs just 1.4 pounds and fits in a small hard case that easily stashes under your car seat.

If you’re going off the grid or into the wilderness, consider tossing in Uncharted Supply Co.’s First Aid Pro kit, which contains an impressive array of emergency supplies for dealing with everything from hypothermia and wounds to snake bites. The well-organized kit clearly labels supplies so you can find items quickly and includes a first aid booklet and even a CPR kit with skin-cleansing wipes, nitrile gloves, and a resuscitation face mask. Add to that tweezers, splinter probes, an emergency blanket, and a variety of bandages and dressings. The kit comes in a durable water-resistant case that lets you attach it to a backpack or car in numerous ways, using straps or rings. First Aid Pro $59.99; The Zeus $149.99.

LifeSaver’s new Jerrycan.

Stay safe and hydrated with this

Forget using single-use water bottles, whether you’re road tripping or car camping. LifeSaver’s new Jerrycan ensures clean and potable water wherever you go. The container holds up to 4.9 gallons of water and contains a military-grade water purifier that removes 99.99 percent of viruses, bacteria, cysts, and parasites instantly. It pumps about 4 liters per minute and can produce more than 20,000 liters or 5,300 gallons of water before needing a new filter cartridge. It also has an activated carbon filter that removes chlorine and funky tastes and odors.

Add the shower attachment (sold separately) and use it to wash your hands on the fly, clean campsite dishes, or shower. The Jerrycan weighs 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, is made with a hard and durable BPA-free plastic, and has a failsafe mechanism for letting you know when the cartridge needs to be replaced. $299. It’s available at REI stores (you can do curbside pickup in several Connecticut locations; Williston, Vt.; North Conway, N.H.; and Cranston, R.I.; as of the time of writing) through online purchase. www.iconlifesaver.com

BioLite’s CampStove 2 Bundle.

A portable stove, grill, and powerbank

Your travels may take you far from civilization or to places where getting new propane canisters proves difficult. BioLite’s CampStove 2 Bundle provides you with a self-contained wood-burning stove and grill wherever you go. Plus, the fire you produce recharges the unit’s power module, which you can then use to recharge your devices — so you can truly go off the grid and keep your devices and body refueled (the clever device has a built-in thermoelectric generator that captures heat from the fire and produces electricity that’s then stored in the powerbank).

Just gather dry twigs, brush, and sticks and drop them into the stainless-steel burn chamber with your fire starter; you can also use BioLite’s food-safe pellets (purchased separately). A power module attaches to the outside of the chamber; once you get the fire burning, a fan automatically turns on to “fuel” the fire, giving you the perfect mini no-trace campfire. Put BioLite’s kettle pot over the flame and boil water or cook meals, attach the portable grill, or use the compatible coffee pot.

Three strips of LED lights on the power module indicate how much power you have available, fan level, and the heat generated by your fire. You can also recharge the power module by micro USB before hitting the road. The cook stove comes with a handy USB FlexLight that plugs into the USB port and lights your cooking area at night. $229.95. www.bioliteenergy.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.

