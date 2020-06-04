Kowloon opens with carhop service, and food trucks return to the Greenway

Patios : Many restaurants plan to debut patio dining starting next week, including Mare Oyster Bar (223 Hanover St. at Cross Street); Trattoria Il Panino (11 Parmenter St. at Hanover Street); Buttermilk & Bourbon (160 Commonwealth Ave. at Dartmouth Street); Lola 42 (22 Liberty Drive at Fan Pier Boulevard); and Lola Burger (11 Fan Pier Blvd. at Liberty Drive).

Coming Soon: The Kowloon, that tropical haven on Saugus’s Route 1, will add carhop service beginning next week, according to owner Bob Wong (948 Broadway). This means that diners can order and feast from the comfort of their vehicle — cocktails included. Wong is urging customers to bring their own chairs for al fresco dining. He also plans to offer live music and, eventually, drive-in movies from an outdoor screen. He’ll also launch a concession stand for walk-up orders.

Food trucks: Elsewhere in al fresco news, a small dose of normalcy returns to the Rose Kennedy Greenway this week, with the reemergence of food trucks on a limited rotation. Visit the Boston Public Market (with enhanced social distancing procedures) and vendors including Bon Me, Bibim Box, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Zo Greek, and more. Visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org for the full lineup and schedule.

A pulled pork sandwich from Sweet Cheeks Q. Wendy Maeda/Globe staff/file

Takeout: In the Fenway, Sweet Cheeks Q (1381 Boylston St. at Kilmarnock Street) is open for takeout and curbside pickup Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon.

Chef Tiffani Faison has added a backyard picnic section with dips (French onion, pimento), pork rib slabs, buttermilk fried chicken, and sauces to go — plus new dishes like a double cheeseburger and a fried chicken sandwich, as well as wines and beer that pair well with fried treats. Southeast Asian sister restaurant Tiger Mama (1363 Boylston St. at Kilmarnock Street) will also return for takeout orders beginning this weekend.

In Roxbury’s Nubian Square, Soleil Restaurant & Catering (2306 Washington St. at Marvin Street) is now open for curbside takeout, serving a $7.99 burger and fries deal and daily specials; visit them at www.soleilboston.com for menu updates.

Frogmore fried chicken in a bucket with cornbread and butter. Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe

In Jamaica Plain, try the Frogmore (365 Centre St. at Creighton Street) for low-country fried chicken, wings, biscuits, and sides. They’re open for takeout and delivery from 2 until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

In Somerville, pick up a sweet or savory pie (plus cold brew or iced tea) at Petsi’s (285 Beacon St. at Sacramento Street) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; they also offer delivery.

And in Cambridge’s Central Square, Viale (502 Massachusetts Ave. at Brookline Street) now has a grocery component, with pastas, sauces, meats, cheeses, and pizza dough available for pickup and at-home creativity.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.