A virtual bike fest, looking ahead to next ski season, and a wearable cooler

Don’t be too disappointed about the rescheduling of the Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival. It will still happen — in November — but on June 10 at 7 p.m. you can catch some of the festival’s top films during a virtual Best of the Fest event through the Regent Theatre’s website ( www.regenttheatre.com ). See inspiring films about cyclists around the globe, from Marblehead to Malaysia — all from the comfort of your own home and for free. Invite friends and relatives to tune in, as well. Meanwhile, put Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on your calendar for the rescheduled — live and in-person — event (unless, well, we won’t go there). If you already bought tickets, those have been transferred to the new date (call if you have a conflict). 781-646-4849. www.ciclismoclassico.com/community/events/film-festival

A super-forgiving season ski pass

Buy one of Waterville Valley’s season passes for 2020-21 and decide later whether you want to use it. The ski resort’s Season Pass Promise Program lets you lock in early-season savings by putting $50 down by June 30 and then covering the remaining balance over four payments in July, August, September, and October. Even better, get a no-questions-asked full refund until Oct. 1 (credit card fees may apply). Or opt for a one-time deferment before hitting the snow or even after one day on the slopes — that means, you can ski or ride one day next season and then still decide to roll the pass over to the 2021-22 season. The Season Pass Promise works for the Plus and Value Passes, Military and Grad Passes, Nordic Passes, and the Kids Ski Free Pass (anyone 6 to 12 gets a free season pass with the purchase of an Adult Plus Pass). Rates: $119 (Nordic Value Pass for all ages) to $897 (Adult Plus Pass). www.waterville.com

THERE

Display lights up summer nights

If your summer travels take you down the coast, stop in and see an immersive light installation at the botanical gardens in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Brookgreen Gardens’ new display, Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light, includes seven works with tens of thousands of components placed around the sculpture gardens and arboretum. “Field of Light,” for instance, includes 11,700 stems of colored lights that cover the arboretum; “Okonjima Choral Society” contains 2,000 “singing frogs” that are visible from a terrace; and “Hive” features 1,448 bee-inspired hexagonal elements in the bell tower. The installation can be viewed Wednesdays through Saturdays, 8-11 p.m., through Sept. 12. Rest assured, the venue has incorporated COVID-19 safety protocols (all guests must wear masks, social distance with those not traveling with them, and heed directional arrows). Brookgreen Gardens, founded in 1931, is a National Historic Landmark. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 ages 4-12, free 3 and under. 843-235-6000, www.brookgreen.org.

Handout

EVERYWHERE

A wearable cooler for summertime

Whether you’re heading off for a beach day, local picnic, or nearby hike, bring ICEMULE’s Jaunt 15L cooler to keep your snacks and favorite refreshments cold. This backpack-style cooler keeps items chilled for at least 24 hours and, for point of reference, can hold a 12-pack of something refreshing or four bottles of wine (tried and true). The waterproof pack has Polar Layer insulation on the interior and a super-durable but soft Muleskin exterior. It comes with a roll-top buckled lid, adjustable padded shoulder straps with a built-in sternum strap (but no hip belt), and a reinforced square bottom that helps it stand when loaded. Pack ice and goodies inside, close the lid, and add air into the bag using the IM Airvalve to boost insulation — then hit the road. Your wallet, keys, and phone can fit in the weatherproof zippered front pocket. The Jaunt packs down flat in between adventures, weighs 2 pounds, and comes in fun colors (and a 9-liter version). $79.95/$99.95, 9 liter/15 liter. www.icemulecoolers.com

Produce clean water worldwide

LifeStraw’s Go Water Filter Bottle lets you create potable water, whether you’re refilling from streams or from questionable water sources worldwide. The system filters out 99.999 percent of bacteria (including E. coli), parasites (such as giardia and cryptosporidium), and microplastics, leaving you with safe drinking water. Fill the BPA-free reusable bottle with unfiltered water, screw on the cap with the attached filter in place, and then start drinking. Blow through the mouthpiece to clear out dirty water before reusing and you’re good to go for the next round. The activated carbon filter reduces chlorine, pesticides, and herbicides to produce tasty water. The bottle with filter weighs 5.9 ounces and works great for travel, hiking, and daily life — or, worst case, natural emergencies. Use the attached carabiner to hook it onto your backpack or hip belt. $39.95. www.lifestraw.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.