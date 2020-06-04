East Boston pot shop one step closer to opening after receiving final license

The company, Berkshire Roots, also operates a dispensary in Pittsfield, where it cultivates its cannabis plants and manufactures products for its stores. The East Boston retail space will be located at 253 Meridian St.

The store will still need to receive a “commence operations” notice from state cannabis regulators before it will be allowed to open.

An East Boston recreational marijuana dispensary could become the city’s second pot shop after receiving its final license from the Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday.

Last year, while Berkshire Roots was making its way through the Boston zoning approval process, the company was caught up in a confusing ordeal. Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration had signed host community agreements with both Berkshire Roots and another cannabis company called East Boston Bloom, despite the fact that both companies wanted to open pot shops within a half mile of each other.

Under Boston’s marijuana licensing rules, pot shops must observe a buffer zone of a half mile between existing marijuana dispensaries. After multiple deferred votes — and contentious discussions about the meaning of the word “existing” and whether either storefront counted as an “existing” dispensary yet — Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal ultimately approved both businesses to move forward in the state licensing process.

Berkshire Root’s final license was granted during the Cannabis Control Commission’s monthly public meeting Thursday, during which dozens of other businesses were considered for final and provisional licenses.

Boston’s first recreational marijuana store, Pure Oasis, opened in March in the Grove Hall neighborhood.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.