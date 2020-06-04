Auburn foster mom indicted in 2-year-old’s death and injury of another child

An Auburn foster mother was indicted Tuesday in the 2015 death of a 2-year-old girl and the injury of another child in her custody, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Kimberly Malpass, 39, will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date on two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and one count of misleading a police investigation, officials said.
Avalena M. Conway-Coxon and a 22-month-old girl were found unresponsive in Malpass’s home on Aug. 15, 2015, authorities said.
Both girls showed symptoms of heat stroke and were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where Avalena was pronounced dead, officials said.
The other girl was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital. Prosecutors said she was in a coma for several weeks and sustained “life-long injuries.”
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was unable to determine the cause of Avalena’s death.
The indictments came after a lengthy investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Auburn Police.
