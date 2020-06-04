Auburn foster mom indicted in 2-year-old’s death and injury of another child

An Auburn foster mother was indicted Tuesday in the 2015 death of a 2-year-old girl and the injury of another child in her custody, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Kimberly Malpass, 39, will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date on two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and one count of misleading a police investigation, officials said.

Avalena M. Conway-Coxon and a 22-month-old girl were found unresponsive in Malpass’s home on Aug. 15, 2015, authorities said.