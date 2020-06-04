BU to open an antiracist research center

Kendi wrote the 2019 book How To Be an Antiracist and won the National Book Award in 2016. His appointment, which has been in the works for nearly a year, comes as protests flare across the nation and the country grapples with the killings of Black people by police and the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholar and best-selling author Ibram X. Kendi will launch a Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University next month, the school announced on Thursday.

Kendi, 37, is the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, and is moving that program to BU.

“My hope is that it becomes a premier research center for researchers and for practitioners to really solve these intractable racial problems of our time,” Kendi told the university’s publication, BU Today. “Not only will the center seek to make that level of impact, but also work to transform how racial research is done.”

On the center’s website, Kendi acknowledged that the BU center is being opened at a seminal moment in American history.

“It is being built as the fight against racism takes center stage in American life,” Kendi wrote. “I have not lost faith in the beauty of human potential, and the possibilities of a world where life, health, equity, and justice are inalienable human rights.”

BU officials said that Kendi’s appointment aligns with the university’s goals to strengthen racial diversity, inclusion. and equity. BU students renewed calls for the university to spend more of its resources on addressing racial inequities after university president Bob Brown apologized earlier this week for sending a mild e-mail about the recent police killings of Black people and subsequent protests; Brown then issued a second, strongly worded letter that condemned racism and police brutality.

Brown told BU Today that Kendi’s appointment and leadership, “will create a critical emphasis on research and policy to help eliminate racism in our country.”

