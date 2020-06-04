Coronavirus death toll rises by 14 in Rhode Island

The state now has 185 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 42 in intensive care, and 29 on ventilators, while 1,326 have been discharged from the hospital.

Also, another 100 residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive tests to 15,325, health officials reported.

PROVIDENCE — Another 14 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 756, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are scheduled to provide the daily update on the coronavirus in Rhode Island at 1 p.m.

Latest coronavirus data from the Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island Department of Health

Also on Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced that state Department of Labor and Training has agreed to notify thousands of people who were surprised to find their unemployment insurance benefit payments frozen as part of a fraud investigation.

Advertisement

The ACLU filed a lawsuit last week, arguing that the DLT’s failure to provide those people with notice violated their constitutional right to due process.

The agreement, reached at a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith, calls for the state to send email notices by Friday and to provide a phone number they can call to resolve the issue. For those without email, the state committed to providing notice by mail, text, or phone.

And the Department of Labor and Training agreed to double, from 10 to 20, the number of staff members dedicated to communicating with people whose unemployment insurance benefits payments have been put on hold due to the fraud investigation, according to the ACLU.

“We are pleased to see the DLT has responded to our concerns about the enormous problem facing individuals who have been left far too long in the dark as to why their benefit payments stopped," ACLU of Rhode Island cooperating attorney Lynette Labinger said. "We believe this is a good first step to address the problem, but we will continue to advocate for recipients to make sure that the communications are prompt, meaningful, and effective, and that this problem gets a long-lasting solution.”

Advertisement

This story will be updated during the news conference.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com