DCR golf courses in Canton and Weston open under new health guidelines

Canton and Weston became the latest towns to allow golfers back on the green under a new set of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon.
Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton and Leo J. Martin Memorial Golf Course in Weston, both managed by the DCR, opened to in-state residents only, according to a statement from the agency. Each visitor’s residency will be determined by their vehicle’s license plate.
Additional measures will be put in place at both golf courses to ensure social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus, officials said. New pay and display machines will allow users to make payments outside of the clubhouse. Tee time reservations will be made in advance and by phone only, with season ticket holders able to reserve three days in advance and the general public allowed to reserve two days in advance. Tee times will be scheduled in 18-minute intervals.
Signage has been posted around the facilities to remind visitors of new rules, including:
- Pre-round: Players are required to book a starting time in advance, walk-on play is prohibited, players must remain in their vehicles until 18 minutes before their scheduled tee time, all players must bring their own equipment, and players cannot share equipment.
- Golfing: Players must wear a face covering and social distance throughout play, flagsticks must remain in the holes and hole liners will be raised to avoid picking up the ball out of the hole, and players are asked to play “ready golf” and be aware of their pace.
- Post-round: Players must leave the facilities when they are done golfing, clubhouses and concessions will remain closed, and gathering in the parking area is prohibited.DCR
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.