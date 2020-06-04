DCR golf courses in Canton and Weston open under new health guidelines

Canton and Weston became the latest towns to allow golfers back on the green under a new set of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon.

Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton and Leo J. Martin Memorial Golf Course in Weston, both managed by the DCR, opened to in-state residents only, according to a statement from the agency. Each visitor’s residency will be determined by their vehicle’s license plate.

Additional measures will be put in place at both golf courses to ensure social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus, officials said. New pay and display machines will allow users to make payments outside of the clubhouse. Tee time reservations will be made in advance and by phone only, with season ticket holders able to reserve three days in advance and the general public allowed to reserve two days in advance. Tee times will be scheduled in 18-minute intervals.