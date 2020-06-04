Deadlines to renew expired Mass. driving permits, licenses, and other credentials extended by Registry of Motor Vehicles

Renewals can only be done online at the RMV’s website currently as part of these safety measures, officials said.

“These extensions replicate the ongoing measures the RMV has taken to reduce the need for customers to physically visit an RMV Service Center or one of its business partners’ facilities, allowing for ‘social-distancing’ by decreasing non-essential travel and customer volume,” RMV officials said in a statement.

The state Registry of Motor Vehicles has extended its deadlines to renew driver’s licenses and permits that are set to expire this summer, along with inspection stickers, plate registrations, and other professional credentials, officials said.

Advertisement

Licences and ID cards that expired in March, April, and May will now expire in September. June expiration dates have been pushed back until October, July dates are valid until November, and licenses and IDs set to expire in August will be good until December.

All learner’s permits expiring between March and August will also be valid until December. Officials said this will allow for permit students and driving schools to complete driving lessons and road tests when it is safe for them to begin again.

Commercial learner’s permit road tests are still being conducting by the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said permit holders who are taking the test must bring and wear a face mask at all times during the test.

Commercial driver medical certificates expiring between March 1 and May 31 were previously extended until June 30, and officials said no additional extensions will be made. However, medical certificates that expire between June 1 and Aug. 31 will be valid until Sept. 30.

“Extensions to CDL Medical Certificates are intended to prevent license downgrades and elective medical visits, as well as alleviate demand on medical providers, during the State of Emergency,” officials said.

Passenger plate registrations that expired in March, April, and May, or will expire in June, have been extended until July 31, officials said.

Advertisement

Motorcycle inspection stickers that expired in May will now expire on June 30.

All motor vehicle inspection stickers that expired in March, April, or May are valid through July 31, but "no additional extensions will be applied, and inspection stations are open at their discretion within the public health guidelines to perform this work,” officials said.

All school bus, school pupil (7D), and bus registrations that are set to expire in June are now valid until July 31.

Credentials for school bus certificates, school pupil transport licenses (7D), inspector licenses, inspection station licenses, driving instructor licenses, and driving school licenses that expired in March, April, May, and June have been extended until 90 days after the State of Emergency is lifted.

Officials said those with “Limited-Term” RMV credentials that expire between March 1 and August 31 should visit the RMV’s website for more information and to check the validity of the credential.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.