Easton man allegedly crashes into Braintree police cruiser on purpose

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The officer who was in the police cruiser also suffered minor injuries, the release said.

Gregory Venezia, 28, is charged with attempt to commit murder, assault and battery and multiple motor vehicle violations related to the crash that occurred on Granite Street, police said in a press release.

A man from Easton was arrested for allegedly intentionally crashing his car into a Braintree police cruiser, injuring an officerWednesday afternoon, officials said.

Venezia was a subject of an open investigation in another community and police were notified Wednesday that he may have been in the area, according to the press release.

Advertisement

Police were also notified that “[Venezia] had threatened to harm himself and others."

At 4:40 p.m., an officer driving on Granite Street spotted a Gray Honda Civic stopped at a traffic light that matched a description of Venezia’s car. As officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Venezia fled northbound on Granite Street, police said.

Venezia approached two cruisers that were traveling in the opposite direction, and allegedly accelerated over into the southbound lane to strike the cruisers, according to the release.

He struck the rear driver’s side of one cruiser, causing it to spin out of control. He also lost control of his vehicle, which struck a concrete pole in the area of 365 Granite St.

Venezia was placed under arrest and taken to a hospital.

The officer was treated at the scene.

“This was great work by our officers to not only avoid a collision that could have been much more serious," Chief Mark Dubois said in the release. “But to also shield anyone else from potentially coming into harm’s way.”

































Advertisement





Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.