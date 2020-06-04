FBI searching Amesbury residence as part of federal probe

The FBI was searching an Amesbury residence Thursday morning as part of an ongoing probe, according to a bureau spokeswoman.
Spokeswoman Kristen Setera said via email that the FBI was conducting “court authorized activity” at a Congress Street address “in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”
Setera said she couldn’t comment further on the nature of the search.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
