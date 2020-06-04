fb-pixel

FBI searching Amesbury residence as part of federal probe

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated June 4, 2020, an hour ago

The FBI was searching an Amesbury residence Thursday morning as part of an ongoing probe, according to a bureau spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Kristen Setera said via email that the FBI was conducting “court authorized activity” at a Congress Street address “in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

Setera said she couldn’t comment further on the nature of the search.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

