Humidity — not rain — will soak us through Saturday

This morning finds modified Canadian are in place with lower humidity and mild conditions. Today is a good beach day. Temperatures will reach into the 80s along with plenty of super-strong June sunshine. The exception will be portions of outer Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, where readings will hover around 70 this afternoon.

A pair of frontal systems moved through Wednesday along with a little batch of thunderstorms in a few locations, but the majority of us stayed dry.

Is the glass half full or half empty? Depending on your perspective about the weather, either can be true and many times it’s both. That’s the case over the next week as we have many changes from day to day.

This evening a warm front will approach the area and we’ll notice an increase in clouds and humidity. It will be muggy overnight. Timing is everything and if you have air conditioning, try to put it on before the house gets too hot today to keep it reasonably comfortable to sleep at night. Some people like the warm and humid nights, so it may be a windows open sort of situation for them.

Along with the increasing humidity, there is likely to be a few showers in the early morning of Friday. Some of us may see marginally beneficial rain but others miss it completely. The lack of rain has my glass half empty side in full view. In spite of the nice weather, we need some natural water.

As of the first week of June, about a third of Massachusetts is now officially categorized as abnormally dry. NOAA

Friday and Saturday are going to be very humid days. Dew points will continue in the 60s and perhaps even near 70 Saturday afternoon. This gets into the oppressive range for a lot of us. Temperatures will be in the 80s both Friday and Saturday. The map below shows the drier dew points moving into western areas Saturday afternoon, while it is still very humid in the east.

Dew points in the upper 60s will feel uncomfortable to many on Saturday. Weatherbell

Most of Saturday will be dry. Late in the afternoon, there’s going to be a frontal system approaching that will get rid of the humidity for a little while. There could be some strong storms, but there’s also a chance the energy that fuels these storms will be moving through too early. If that’s the case, then we won’t see much rain or thunderstorm activity.

There is a chance a line of storms forms and moves through Saturday afternoon. WeatherBELL

On Sunday, cooler and drier air returns with readings back to the 70s along with sunshine. That’s the kind of weather I love, and my cup will be full of joy with an abundance of sunshine and low humidity.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.