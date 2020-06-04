Large asteroid to zoom past Earth Saturday

Because of the asteroid’s proximity to Earth, the Minor Planet Center at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has classified the asteroid as a Potentially Hazardous Object, Bieryla said.

Asteroid 2002 NN4 will come within .05 astronomical units, or roughly 4.6 million miles, of Earth. It’s a closer call than most asteroids, but still nothing to worry about, according to Allyson Bieryla, manager of the Harvard University Astronomy Lab and Clay Telescope.

An asteroid bigger than the Empire State Building will zoom relatively close to Earth Saturday morning, according to astronomers. But don’t worry, it will still be millions of miles away.

“That may sound scary, but the [center] tracks the orbits of all minor bodies in the solar system and this asteroid, in particular, has a well-determined orbit, which is why we can predict where we expect it to be on Saturday,” she said in an e-mail.

With an estimated diameter between 820 feet and 1,870 feet, the asteroid is “large as compared to most asteroids but not nearly the largest in size,” Bieryla said. The Empire State Building, from the bottom to the top, reaches 1,454 feet. The largest asteroids, which are rare, reach over 310 miles in diameter, she said.

“If you have a small telescope and know where to point it, you could possibly see the asteroid whiz by, but it will be hard to see because it’ll be moving fast and obeying all social distancing guidelines!” Bieryla said in an e-mail.

The asteroid will be very low on the horizon in the early morning, making it difficult for those wishing to see the asteroid, she said. It will also be relatively close to an almost full moon, making the conditions less than ideal.

“I wouldn't really recommend folks trying to observe it, though in better conditions it would be possible,” she said.

