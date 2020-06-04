Maine reports 28 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 28 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday afternoon, as the total cases statewide rose to 2,446 and deaths stood at 95.

Eighteen of the new cases were reported in Cumberland County, officials said. Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases of the state’s counties with 1,244. York and Androscoggin follow with 401 cases and 334 cases, respectively.

Cumberland County has also reported the most deaths, with 54, officials said. Waldo trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, and Androscoggin and Penobscot with two deaths each. Franklin, Hancock, Knox, and Aroostook each reported one death.