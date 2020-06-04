Maine reports 28 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 28 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday afternoon, as the total cases statewide rose to 2,446 and deaths stood at 95.
Eighteen of the new cases were reported in Cumberland County, officials said. Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases of the state’s counties with 1,244. York and Androscoggin follow with 401 cases and 334 cases, respectively.
Cumberland County has also reported the most deaths, with 54, officials said. Waldo trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 10 deaths, Kennebec with nine deaths, and Androscoggin and Penobscot with two deaths each. Franklin, Hancock, Knox, and Aroostook each reported one death.
As of Thursday, 56,799 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.
Another 40 people have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,739 people, officials said.
Six more people have been hospitalized with the virus, officials said. A total of 291 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Currently, 35 people are hospitalized, with 14 in critical care and 17 on ventilators.
There are 147 ICU beds and 236 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
