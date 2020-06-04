Mass. reports 471 new coronavirus cases, 50 new deaths

The state reported combined totals of 7,201 deaths and 102,063 cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,062 deaths and 98,376 cases.

The numbers reflect both confirmed and probable cases. State officials announced this week that they would be adding probable cases to their reporting, in accordance with guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported Thursday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 50 and that the number of cases had climbed by 471.

The state on Thursday reported 50 new confirmed-case deaths, but no new probable deaths. It also reported 412 new confirmed cases, plus 59 probable cases.

Meanwhile, four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of its four-phase reopening plan saw a decrease in Thursday’s report.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 5.7 percent on Wednesday, down from 5.9 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 80 percent since April 15.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped to 1,659 on Wednesday, down from 1,696 a day earlier. It has dropped 54 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity decreased slightly from six on Tuesday to five on Wednesday — a number that is down from early May highs of 21, and that has fallen 76 percent since April 15.

The fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, decreased from 54 on Sunday to 43 on Monday. It has dropped 72 percent since April 15.

Boston is making progress in the fight against the virus, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday.

“The data tells us that we continue to move in the right direction, and we have met the initial benchmarks we set for moving forward in the gradual reopening,” Walsh said. “All of this progress on the coronavirus is good news. However, we are now in the period of two weeks beyond the start of the state’s reopening plan on May 18, so we are monitoring data very closely to see if there is any change in the trends.”

He urged city residents to continue to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing, and wash their hands and surfaces frequently.

“The virus has not gone away,” he said.

How bad will the death toll eventually be?

A University of Massachusetts model that combines a number of models from different research groups estimates that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state will reach 8,032 by June 27. The model only looks four weeks ahead.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts Massachusetts will see 9,003 deaths by Aug. 4.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com