Mayor Walsh pledges to make Boston a national leader in battling racism

“Here in Boston Mr. Floyd’s murder has caused real pain. It has brought out real pain that has existed in this city for a long, long time,” Walsh said during a briefing outside City Hall, following several days of protests in Boston and nationwide over the deaths of Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday that the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pinned his knee on his neck while Floyd was handcuffed, has awakened “real pain” in the city. And he pledged to make Boston a national leader in battling racism going forward.

“We are listening — I am listening — to the voices and the messages of our black neighbors who are harmed by systemic racism every single day,” Walsh said. “As elected officials, it’s time to listen and learn and keep those voices at the center of the conversation.”

The mayor vowed to work to make change in the city, which has a fraught history around race relations and bigotry.

“I am committed to making real change,” Walsh said. “I pledge my commitment to making Boston a national leader in healing the wounds of our history and building a more just future.”

“We need to listen. We need to understand the hurt that people are having," Walsh said.

Asked if there was sufficient police accountability in Boston, the mayor conceded that no department is “perfect” but stressed that there’s an ongoing “evolution of community policing” locally. He said police aren’t permitted to use chokeholds, adding that city officials will continue to make necessary changes.

Walsh noted that the first formal memorial for Floyd would be held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis, and he urged Boston residents to join him in observing a moment of silence of more than eight minutes during the service, something the NAACP has called for. The white officer now charged with killing Floyd kept his knee pinned to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Walsh’s Thursday briefing came after thousands of people — Black, brown, white, young and old — rallied peacefully on Boston Common Wednesday in the latest mass demonstration against police brutality since Floyd’s killing kast week in Minneapolis.

Several days of peaceful protests in the city have followed a peaceful protest Sunday that was marred after nightfall when some protesters turned to violence and vandalism.

Walsh also on Thursday also addressed the city’s continued response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 655 Bostonians and more than 7,000 Massachusetts residents.

He said the data on infection rates is trending downward in Boston.

“The data tells us that we continue to move in the right direction, and we have met the initial benchmarks we set for moving forward in the gradual reopening,” Walsh said. “All of this progress on the coronavirus is good news. However, we are now in the period of two weeks beyond the start of the state’s reopening plan on May 18, so we are monitoring data very closely to see if there is any change in the trends.”

He urged city residents to continue to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing, and wash their hands and surfaces frequently.

“The virus has not gone away,” he said.

David Abel, Danny McDonald and Hanna Krueger of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss