One man dead, another injured in Dorchester shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Dorchester early Thursday morning, police said.

At about 2:29 a.m., Boston police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 68 Whitfield St. in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a post on bpdnews.com.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims later died. The other victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.