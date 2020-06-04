One man dead, another injured in Dorchester shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Dorchester early Thursday morning, police said.
At about 2:29 a.m., Boston police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 68 Whitfield St. in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a post on bpdnews.com.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims later died. The other victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.
This was the 17th homicide in Boston this year, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department. In 2019, there were 16 homicides at this time of year, he said.
The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
