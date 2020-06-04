Photos: Boston-area protests call for justice for George Floyd, other Black Americans killed

Photos: Boston-area protests call for justice for George Floyd, other Black Americans killedDemonstrations were held in Woburn, Newton, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and Milton.Updated June 4, 2020, an hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsArtist Adriana Casas held her drawing of George Floyd during a vigil in Jamaica Plain. Hosted by Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter, the monthly event solely consisted of a "silent standout" in support for racial justice and human rights. This months vigil was the first since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffProtesters laid down with hands behind their back on Washington Street in front of the Jamaica Plain Boston Police station.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffMaalana Hislop joined the crowd during a vigil in the Jamaica Plain.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff A Silent Vigil for Black Lives was held Thursday evening at the Adams Park perimeter in Roslindale Square. Frantzia Carasco and Steve Kellerman, both from Roslindale, talked as they shared a bench together. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffThe crowd of protesters headed eastbound on Washington Street in Newton. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Leandrea Brantle from Roslindale held a sign, worried about her son, Marcus, age 24. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA Silent Vigil for Black Lives was held Thursday evening at the Adams Park perimeter in Roslindale Square. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffDoctor Alaina Geary, a surgery resident at Boston Medical Center, joined the crowd during a vigil in Jamaica Plain.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Ife Franklin sang for the crowd during a vigil in Jamaica Plain. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffTraffic whizzed by a group of young protesters standing in front of the police headquarters in Newton. Jim Davis/Globe StaffIsaac Onyango, 3 from Mattapan sat on the shoulder of his dad, Aaron during the vigil in Roslindale. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff A few young protesters ran into the middle of the intersection in Newton and knelt down and were soon joined by many others. Eventually the police had to turn cars in traffic around. Jim Davis/Globe StaffBrooklyn Manna lead a march during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest to honor the life of George Floyd in Woburn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffProtestors raised their fists during an 8 minute 46 second moment of silence to remember Black lives lost to police violence during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest to honor the life of George Floyd in Woburn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffProtestors marched during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Woburn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBrooklyn Manna raised her fist during an 8 minute 46 second moment of silence.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffValentina Manna, 8, was comforted by her sister, Ty, 16, after she took the microphone to speak to a crowd gathered in Woburn. She told the crowd, "I don't care what color my sisters' skin is because I love them." Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff