Rip current advisory issued for parts of Mass. and R.I. Thursday as temperatures hit the 80s

Most of Massachusetts will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s Thursday, but beachgoers in some parts of the state should be careful of rip currents while cooling off in the ocean, The National Weather Service said.

There is an elevated risk for rip currents at beaches in Bristol County, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Rhode Island, the weather service tweeted. A small craft advisory has also been issued for mariners in these areas and off the coasts of Provincetown and Chatham.

Boston is expected to hit a high of 86 degrees Thursday afternoon, with most parts of the state also reaching the low to mid 80s, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s on Cape Ann, Cape Cod, and the islands.