Rip current advisory issued for parts of Mass. and R.I. Thursday as temperatures hit the 80s

Most of Massachusetts will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s Thursday, but beachgoers in some parts of the state should be careful of rip currents while cooling off in the ocean, The National Weather Service said.
There is an elevated risk for rip currents at beaches in Bristol County, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Rhode Island, the weather service tweeted. A small craft advisory has also been issued for mariners in these areas and off the coasts of Provincetown and Chatham.
Boston is expected to hit a high of 86 degrees Thursday afternoon, with most parts of the state also reaching the low to mid 80s, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s on Cape Ann, Cape Cod, and the islands.
Advertisement
“Summer-like warmth with increasing humidity is in store through the end of the week,” the weather service tweeted.
Some areas along the coast of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and southern Massachusetts saw fog Thursday morning, the weather service said.
Boston will likely see showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a cold front moves across Southern New England, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 60s Sunday and stay relatively cool through the start of next week.
[5 Day Forecast] Summer-like warmth with increasing humidity is in store through the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday as a cold front moves across Southern New England bringing cooler temps for Sunday into next week. pic.twitter.com/OHXqBUzLPo— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 4, 2020
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.