Several protests planned in and around Boston Thursday

The hundreds of marchers began at the high school and marched to City Hall, where Manna addressed the assembled crowd.

The event in Woburn, organized by Brooklyn Manna, an 18-year-old senior at the high school, is the first of several scheduled for Thursday in and around Boston on the day that an emotional memorial service for Floyd was held in Minneapolis.

WOBURN — Another day of protests against racism and police brutality began at Woburn Memorial High School Thursday afternoon, where hundreds gathered on a warm afternoon, spurred to action by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Advertisement

"I appreciate every single one of you here,” she said before the group set out on their half-mile march.

When the group arrived, she spoke again, talking about her personal experience of growing up the adopted black daughter of white parents. "Growing up I never felt comfortable in my own skin,” she said.

Manna said she organized the demonstration in Woburn because she had wanted to attend recent events in Boston but her mother was nervous about that. Instead, she set out to create a rally closer to home. She urged protesters to focus on positive messages, and eschew violence.

The killing of Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who has since been fired and criminally charged, along with three other officers who were on the scene, has touched off more than a week of demonstrations.

Protests later in the afternoon and evening are planned for Newton, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale and Milton, as people all over the country and world join marches and rallies to decry racism and police brutality and demand equity and justice.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.