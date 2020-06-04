Springfield man, 23, arrested on murder warrant in Jamaica Plain double shooting

Hemingway is accused of gunning down Jackson just before 10 p.m. on May 21 in the area of 267 Centre St., according to police. Another man was also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries police have said.

Boston police identified the suspect as Rushon Hemingway, 23, who was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday in Roxbury Municipal Court, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A Springfield man turned himself in Thursday to Boston police on a warrant alleging he murdered 24-year-old Dashawn Jackson last month in a double shooting in Jamaica Plain, authorities said.

When police arrived on scene to investigate, an officer saw Hemingway “walking away from the scene while attempting to conceal a firearm in the waistband area of his pants,” Boston police have said. “Upon seeing the officer, the suspect took off running with the officer now in pursuit.” He was quickly apprehended and police seized the gun he allegedly discarded as he fled, authorities said.

Hemingway was initially charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and resisting arrest, according to a police statement released the day after the slaying. It wasn’t immediately clear what led investigators to charge him with Jackson’s murder.

Three other people have also been charged in connection with the case.

They are Clifford Jones, 43, of Randolph, charged with unlawful Possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and resisting arrest; Tyron Blair-Battiste, 37, of Jamaica Plain, charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct; and Uhmari Bufford, 25, of Jamaica Plain, charged with interfering with a police officer and disturbing the peace, Boston police said shortly after the killing.

Jackson was killed at the Mildred Hailey Apartments, a Jamaica Plain landmark formerly known as the Bromley Heath housing development.

Responding to the scene that night, Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins told reporters that that evening was the second anniversary of a double homicide in the development. Killed during the 2018 incident were Christopher Joyce, 23, who was set to graduate from Salem State University, and Clayborn Blair, 58, a father of three. Both were innocent victims of gang violence, authorities have said.

Hemingway’s next court hearing is slated for July 30.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





